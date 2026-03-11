 Skip navigation
Austin Jackson agrees to revised 2026 contract with Dolphins

  
Published March 11, 2026 12:02 PM

Offensive tackle Austin Jackson has reworked the final year of his contract with the Dolphins.

According to multiple reports, Jackson agreed to reduce his salary in exchange for guaranteeing over $5.4 million of his compensation for the 2026 season. The Dolphins also added void years to the deal and the move will wind up saving them $8.5 million under the salary cap.

Jackson remains set to become a free agent in 2027.

Jackson has been in Miami since being selected in the first round in 2020, but he was limited to 14 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.