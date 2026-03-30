Howie Roseman on Andy Dalton trade: I sleep better knowing we have three QBs who can play

The Eagles’ trade for quarterback Andy Dalton was not a reflection on Tanner McKee, the 2023 sixth-round pick who backed up Jalen Hurts last season.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said he thinks both McKee and Dalton can play well if Hurts goes down, and he’ll always feel better with a roster that has three quarterbacks he’s confident in.

“The way I think about these three quarterbacks when I go to bed at night, I know we have three quarterbacks who can play. I sleep better. It’s just how I roll,” Roseman said, via TheAthletic.com.

Roseman said the Eagles organization has always thought highly of the 38-year-old Dalton, who is heading into his 16th NFL season.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for us to bring in Andy — a guy that we’ve known for a long time, a guy that can add a lot on and off the field,” Roseman said. “He can still throw it. He can still really make quick decisions. We’ve liked him for a long time, watched him for a long time.”

The Eagles only had to give up a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to get Dalton from the Panthers, and he’ll only cost $1.5 million on their salary cap this season. That’s a low price to pay for Roseman to sleep better.