NFL Referees Association accuses NFL of spreading “false and misleading” information

On Sunday, multiple reports pushed the NFL’s version of the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement talks with the NFL Referees Association. The NFLRA has pushed back.

“Apparently ‘league sources’ are continuing to put out false and misleading information instead of wanting to meet at the negotiating table,” the NFL Referees Association said in a Sunday night statement to PFT. “The bottom line is our officials work for the wealthiest sports league in America, with profits that far exceed any of the others. That’s normally a point of pride for the NFL. However, our officials are substantially undercompensated when compared to baseball and basketball umpires and referees. Our officials also aren’t even provided the health care benefits that those at 345 Park Avenue have.

“As far as performance pay, we had ‘high-performing officials’ who worked this year’s Championship games and the Super Bowl who were paid less for those games than what they were paid for a regular-season game. That certainly isn’t rewarding performance, as the NFL claims is their goal.”

The real goal, in our view, is to win. To get the best possible terms. To get the NFLRA to cave. It worked against the NFLPA in 2011. It failed, ultimately, against the NFLRA in 2012 — thanks in large part to the Fail Mary.

Meanwhile, the NFL continues to lay the foundation for another round of replacement officials, augmented by an expanded replay system that has been far from perfected in its more limited form. On Sunday night, the league pushed to ESPN (of which the NFL owns 10 percent) the notion that, if/when replacement officials are hired on May 1 in anticipation of a potential lockout, “The opportunity to reach an agreement with our current union becomes a bigger challenge, just from simple economics.”

Why? Because the league will want to foist the expenses of its planning for the nuclear option onto the officials?

If, however, that’s a real deadline, the NFL needs to get the NFLRA to agree to that and to act accordingly. The NFL is a deadline-driven business. If the two sides agree that the deadline isn’t Week 1 but May 1, a deal could be done by May 1.

If, alternatively, the league is currently huffing and puffing with every intention of blowing the officials’ house down by locking them out until they cry uncle, the NFL plans to play Russian roulette with the integrity of the game.

Again.