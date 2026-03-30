Art Rooney II expects to know whether Aaron Rodgers will return “before the draft”

Will Aaron Rodgers be back with the Steelers in 2026?

The door still seems to be wide open for the 42-year-old quarterback, who helped lead Pittsburgh to the postseason in 2025 and now would be reuniting with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

It’s just a matter of Rodgers letting the Steelers know his plans.

To that point, team owner Art Rooney II said on Sunday that he’s expecting to have Rodgers’ answer before the draft begins — in Pittsburgh — on April 23.

“I still expect that,” Rooney told Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sunday at the annual league meeting in Arizona. “I expect we’ll get an answer before the draft.

“When I talked to him and Omar [Khan] talked to him, he told us he wasn’t going to take as long this year as he did last year [to make a decision],” Rooney added. “I’m not 100 percent sure what that means, but I expect something before the draft.”

As noted by Dulac, the Steelers believe Rodgers’ decision will come down to retirement or returning to Pittsburgh for another season.

Rodgers completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Steelers, helping the club go 10-7 and win the AFC North. But the postseason loss to the Texans was ugly, with Rodgers finishing the contest 17-of-33 for 146 yards with one interception. He also took four sacks.

Pittsburgh currently has Mason Rudolph and Will Howard on their roster at quarterback.