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Gervin challenges Williams’ ‘Iceman’ trademark
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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
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Gervin challenges Williams' 'Iceman' trademark
March 27, 2026 09:12 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio discuss NBA legend George Gervin challenging Caleb Williams' filed trademark for the 'Iceman' nickname.
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