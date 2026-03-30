Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon says whole franchise is aligned behind Daniel Jones

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon says quarterback Daniel Jones has earned the full confidence of his teammates, his coaches and ownership.

Irsay-Gordon said a big part of the decision to give Jones a two-year, $88 million contract was his relationship with head coach Shane Steichen are a perfect match — something the Colts haven’t always had with their coach and quarterback.

“That chemistry that a quarterback needs to have with their head coach,” Irsay-Gordon said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I don’t want to name any names, but there are situations where your head coach doesn’t believe in your quarterback, I mean, you’re kind of screwed. I think Shane and Daniel really align.”

Irsay-Gordon thinks Jones provides the kind of leadership Indianapolis needs.

“The quarterback is the CEO of our football team, basically,” Irsay-Gordon said. “I think it also helps our team to have an identity. It helps the coaches and people like Shane know, this is what we can do.”

Colts players completely supported bringing Jones back, according to the owner.

“The rest of the team wanted Daniel back, too,” Irsay-Gordon said. “I think that’s really important to listen to what the team is saying, too, because they know everything. People can laugh, but the players know, and I think their input is important. . . . Daniel, he’s an amazing teammate.”

Irsay-Gordon believes Jones is eager to prove he can rehab from his torn Achilles and become an elite quarterback.

“I don’t think it’s given me pause, since we just signed him for a pretty good chunk of change,” Irsay-Gordon said. “Daniel, the fact that he has that work ethic, that mindset, and what I love about him, too, is we’ve got this platform where he can go out there and prove what he wants to prove. It’s good to have guys that have a chip on their shoulder in a good way.”