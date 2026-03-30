John Harbaugh says the Ravens’ staff did its best coaching job last season

John Harbaugh was fired as coach of the Ravens after going 8-9 last season, but he doesn’t think that record reflects the reality of the job he and his staff did.

Harbaugh, now head coach of the Giants, said on Pardon My Take that he thinks the Ravens’ staff was as good as ever in 2025.

“I took a lot of pride in what we did,” Harbaugh said. “I took a lot of pride in this season. I thought, honestly, as a coaching staff, it might have been our best job this year coaching this team. I thought we did a great job. But it wasn’t good enough in terms of getting us where we needed to get for whatever reason.”

Still, Harbaugh says he has no hard feelings for the Ravens firing him.

“If the job’s not getting done, it’s not good enough, they’ll make a change,” Harbaugh said. “I really wasn’t worried about it ever, keeping the job. I felt like at some point in time if they felt like I wasn’t the best guy for the job to do the job then they’re going to put me out of a job, and that’s what they should do if they feel that way.”

Harbaugh said that his agent told him within 20 minutes of the Ravens firing him that multiple teams had called to express their interest. The Giants were first on the list, and now Harbaugh will try to do his best coaching job with the Giants.