Cowboys agree to terms with Tyrus Wheat

Defensive end Tyrus Wheat is headed back to Dallas.

According to multiple reports, Wheat has agreed to sign with the Cowboys. Wheat played in Dallas during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but left to play for the Lions in 2025.

The Lions opted not to tender Wheat with a contract as an exclusive rights free agent, which left him available to return to the Cowboys.

Wheat had 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 15 appearances for Detroit last season. He had 17 tackles and a half-sack in his 20 appearances with the Cowboys during his first stint with the team.