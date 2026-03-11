Inside the Daniel Jones deal with the Colts

The Colts and quarterback Daniel Jones have reached agreement on a two-year contract, hours before he could have negotiated with other teams under the transition tag.

We’ve gotten the full terms of the contract. Here they are, per a source with knowledge of the specifics:

1. Signing bonus: $44 million.

2. 2026 base salary: $5.49 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total ($30,000 per game).

4. 2027 offseason roster bonus: $4 million, $510,000 of which is fully guaranteed at signing.

5. 2027 base salary: $33.49 million base salary, $10 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed in March 2027.

There are $6 million in annual incentives. Triggers include $100,000 for each win in which he plays at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps. Others are tied to making the playoffs and postseason wins. (We’re working on getting the full package.)

Also, there are no terms in the contract that require him to pass a physical in order to unlock any of the payments, even though he’s still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in December 2025.

It’s the biggest two-year contract in league history. It sets up a renegotiation in 2027 — or an early release that would put Jones on the open market.