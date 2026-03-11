Panthers restructure Derrick Brown’s contract, will re-sign Trevis Gipson

The Panthers have reworked the contract of one of their defensive players and they’ve come to terms on a new deal with another one.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown has the contract that’s been restructured. Per Spotrac, Brown had $16.9 million of his salary converted to a signing bonus in order to clear $13.5 million in cap space for the coming season. They also added void years to the deal in order to spread out the cap hit over a longer period of time.

That space will help with the team’s moves to add linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the roster.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers have also agreed to re-sign linebacker Trevis Gipson. Gipson joined the team as a waiver claim during the 2025 season and he had 12 tackles and a sack in nine games for the team.