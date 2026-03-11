 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
nbc_pft_crosbyfactors_v2_260311.jpg
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
nbc_pft_danieljones_260311.jpg
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers restructure Derrick Brown’s contract, will re-sign Trevis Gipson

  
Published March 11, 2026 11:50 AM

The Panthers have reworked the contract of one of their defensive players and they’ve come to terms on a new deal with another one.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown has the contract that’s been restructured. Per Spotrac, Brown had $16.9 million of his salary converted to a signing bonus in order to clear $13.5 million in cap space for the coming season. They also added void years to the deal in order to spread out the cap hit over a longer period of time.

That space will help with the team’s moves to add linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the roster.

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers have also agreed to re-sign linebacker Trevis Gipson. Gipson joined the team as a waiver claim during the 2025 season and he had 12 tackles and a sack in nine games for the team.