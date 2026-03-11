Titans tender WR Bryce Oliver as an exclusive rights free agent

The Titans have made a lot of moves to add players to their roster over the last few days and they made one to hold onto one of their own on Wednesday.

They announced that they have used an exclusive rights free agent tender on wide receiver Bryce Oliver. They previously re-signed defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell and guard Garrett Dellinger without going the tender route.

Oliver won’t be able to negotiate with other clubs and will likely sign the tender at some point before the start of the offseason workouts.

Oliver only appeared in three games last season and had one catch for eight yards. He had six catches for 95 yards in 10 2024 games and has also seen action on special teams.