Top News

NBA: Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Schedule Primer: The trade deadline is here!
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
Luis Arraez, Giants reportedly agree on one-year, $12 million contract
MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Luis Arráez reportedly joining Giants, Austin Hays signs with White Sox
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260201.jpg
Cherki blasts Man City 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_nfcp_260201.jpg
Extended HLs: Forest v. Crystal Palace MWK 24
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_260201.jpg
Sarr’s penalty brings Palace level with Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

  
Published February 1, 2026 12:13 PM

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years and a chance to make history.

The Super Bowl XL matchup with the Seattle Seahawks will mark the Patriots’ record-extending 12th appearance in the NFL championship game (no other team has played in more than eight).

A victory would be the Patriots’ seventh NFL title, breaking a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All six of the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories from the 2002-19 dynasty years came with Tom Brady as the starting quarterback.

At 23 years and 162 days old, Drake Maye will start at quarterback for New England in the 2026 Super Bowl, becoming the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl behind Dan Marino (23 years, 127 days old in Super Bowl XIX for the Miami Dolphins). The youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl was Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (23 years, 340 days old), who led the Steelers over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Here’s more information on the Patriots’ Super Bowl history:

When was the last time the Patriots went to the Super Bowl?

The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 5, 2019, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Patriots’ Super Bowl history year by year:

DateSuper BowlLocationOpponentResultScore
Jan. 26, 1986XXNew OrleansChicago BearsLoss10-46
Jan. 26, 1997XXXINew OrleansGreen Bay PackersLoss21-35
Feb. 3, 2002XXXVINew OrleansSt. Louis RamsWin20-17
Feb. 1, 2004XXXVIIIHoustonCarolina PanthersWin32-29
Feb. 6, 2005XXXIXJacksonvillePhiladelphia EaglesWin24-21
Feb. 3, 2008XLIIGlendaleNew York GiantsLoss14-17
Feb. 5, 2012XLVIIndianapolisNew York GiantsLoss17-21
Feb. 1, 2015XLIXGlendaleSeattle SeahawksWin28-24
Feb. 5, 2017LIHoustonAtlanta FalconsWin34-28
Feb. 4, 2018LIIMinneapolisPhiladelphia EaglesLoss41-33
Feb. 5, 2019LIIIAtlantaLos Angeles RamsWin13-3

Who have been Patriots Super Bowl MVPs?

2002: Tom Brady, QB
2004: Tom Brady, QB
2005: Deion Branch, WR
2015: Tom Brady, QB
2017: Tom Brady, QB
2019: Julian Edelman, WR

What was the Patriots’ path to the 2026 Super Bowl?

Click here for a recap of the Patriots’ 2025-26 season and how they got to Super Bowl LX.

