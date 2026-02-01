New England Patriots’ Super Bowl history: Appearances, wins, MVPs, opponents, scores, year by year

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time in seven years and a chance to make history.

The Super Bowl XL matchup with the Seattle Seahawks will mark the Patriots’ record-extending 12th appearance in the NFL championship game (no other team has played in more than eight).

A victory would be the Patriots’ seventh NFL title, breaking a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

All six of the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories from the 2002-19 dynasty years came with Tom Brady as the starting quarterback.

At 23 years and 162 days old, Drake Maye will start at quarterback for New England in the 2026 Super Bowl, becoming the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl behind Dan Marino (23 years, 127 days old in Super Bowl XIX for the Miami Dolphins). The youngest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl was Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (23 years, 340 days old), who led the Steelers over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

Here’s more information on the Patriots’ Super Bowl history:

When was the last time the Patriots went to the Super Bowl?

The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 5, 2019, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Patriots’ Super Bowl history year by year:

Date Super Bowl Location Opponent Result Score Jan. 26, 1986 XX New Orleans Chicago Bears Loss 10-46 Jan. 26, 1997 XXXI New Orleans Green Bay Packers Loss 21-35 Feb. 3, 2002 XXXVI New Orleans St. Louis Rams Win 20-17 Feb. 1, 2004 XXXVIII Houston Carolina Panthers Win 32-29 Feb. 6, 2005 XXXIX Jacksonville Philadelphia Eagles Win 24-21 Feb. 3, 2008 XLII Glendale New York Giants Loss 14-17 Feb. 5, 2012 XLVI Indianapolis New York Giants Loss 17-21 Feb. 1, 2015 XLIX Glendale Seattle Seahawks Win 28-24 Feb. 5, 2017 LI Houston Atlanta Falcons Win 34-28 Feb. 4, 2018 LII Minneapolis Philadelphia Eagles Loss 41-33 Feb. 5, 2019 LIII Atlanta Los Angeles Rams Win 13-3

Who have been Patriots Super Bowl MVPs?

2002: Tom Brady, QB

2004: Tom Brady, QB

2005: Deion Branch, WR

2015: Tom Brady, QB

2017: Tom Brady, QB

2019: Julian Edelman, WR

What was the Patriots’ path to the 2026 Super Bowl?

