John Harbaugh spoke to Rex Ryan “at length” about Giants DC job before hiring Dennard Wilson

The Giants hired Dennard Wilson as their defensive coordinator, but he wasn’t the only one of John Harbaugh’s former Ravens assistants in the mix for the job.

Rex Ryan served as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator during Harbaugh’s first season as the team’s head coach in 2008. Ryan jumped from that job to the Jets’ head coaching position and Harbaugh told Ian O’Connor of TheAthletic.com that he spoke to Ryan about leaving ESPN to join MetLife Stadium’s other team.

“I talked to Rex about that job at length,” Harbaugh said. “Rex is a guy I love and have a lot of respect for.”

There’s no word on how those conversations played out, so it’s unclear if Ryan, who last coached with the Bills in 2016, was a real possibility to return to the coaching ranks this offseason. It’s not the first time that his name has been bandied about for a coaching role, but the longer he remains in the broadcasting world the likelier it is that he’s done calling plays on the sideline.