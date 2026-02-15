2026 Daytona 500 live updates: Results, leaderboard, highlights, stats, standings, news

NASCAR will kick off its 2026 Cup Series season today with the 68th Daytona 500, which will herald the dawn of a new championship era.

After 13 seasons of elimination playoffs and a one-race title showdown between four drivers, NASCAR has reinstituted “The Chase,” a 10-race run for the championship to end the season. The top 16 drivers after the 26-race regular season will qualify for the Chase, and then the driver who amasses the points over the last 10 races will be crowned the champion in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Though wins will be worth more points under the new system, there are no more automatic “win and in” playoff berths with a victory. So the victory will be celebrated with the Harley J. Earl Trophy today, but there is no guarantee that the Daytona 500 winner will compete for the title.

A slightly different iteration of The Chase was used from 2004-13 before the elimination playoffs from 2014-25.

The Daytona 500 is starting an hour earlier because of the threat of rain (which has impacted several recent season openers). William Byron is the two-time defending Daytona 500 winner and seeking to become the first with three consecutive wins in The Great American Race. Kyle Busch will start from the pole position for the first time in NASCAR’s crown jewel event (click here for the starting lineup).

Follow along below for our live coverage here with updates before, during and after the big race.

How to watch the 2026 Daytona 500

Green flag:: Around 2:13 p.m. ET

TV: Fox (with prerace coverage starting at 11:30 a.m. ET). Radio: MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio Channel 90

Daytona 500 live updates

Puka on the pole!

Puka Nacua is among the many dignitaries at Daytona International Speedway today, and the star Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was the debut participant in a new two-seater ridealong program that NASCAR has dubbed the “Speed Seat Thrill Ride.”

Nacua, who has an endorsement deal with Toyota (which competes in NASCAR’s national series), will ride with 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch on a lap ahead of the field. Nacua got a taste of the experience Sunday morning with 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace turning some laps.

Puka Nacua loved his Daytona ridealong 😂 https://t.co/XvlYdpOOOz pic.twitter.com/1yU1ghhNee — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 15, 2026

Nacua and Wallace recently were in Toyota’s Super Bowl LX commercial, “Where Dreams Began.”

Among the other celebrities at Daytona today: country music star Miranda Lambert will perform a prerace concert, comedian Nate Bargatze will give the command to start, and actor Kurt Russell will be the honorary pace car driver.

Former NFL coach Jon Gruden also has been making the rounds (starting his morning at a nearby Waffle House before meeting some drivers today):

Denny Hamlin what a legend! pic.twitter.com/CNa1yx673M — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) February 15, 2026

Starting lineup

In his 21st attempt at his first win in the Daytona 500, Kyle Busch will be starting from the pole position for the first time in the race. It’s the 35th career pole in the 751st start for the Richard Childress Racing driver, whose previous best start in the Daytona 500 was fourth (2006, 2009, 2013, 2016).

Busch, 40, is in good company in enduring a long wait to win NASCAR’s biggest race. It took seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt 20 tries before his first Daytona 500 win in 1998. Darrell Waltrip won in his 17th attempt at the Great American Race.

Click here or below for the 41-car starting lineup (which includes an extra driver because seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson was given a special provisional entry).

Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500 Kyle Busch will lead the field to the green in the 68th running of the Great American Race.

Race odds

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, pole-sitter Kyle Busch (+1000), Joey Logano (+1000) and Denny Hamlin (+1000) are the trio of favorites today. Ryan Blaney (+1200) and Kyle Larson (+1200) round out the top five in driver odds to win.

Hamlin leads active drivers with three Daytona 500 victories, and Logano won the race in 2015. Busch, Blaney (who won the most recent Daytona race last August) and Larson all are seeking their first wins in the season opener.

The sports betting site reports that among the most popular Daytona 500 bets has been props for Hendrick Motorsports, which has Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman and two-time defending winner William Byron in the field.

