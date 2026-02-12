How to watch the 2026 NBA All-Star Game: Stream info, time, teams, format explained, preview

The timing could not have been more perfect.

While on the other side of the globe some of the world’s best athletes in their sports represent their countries at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, this year the best of the NBA will take on that international format:

USA vs. the world.

The pride in representing your country could bring the most competitive All-Star Games we have seen in years. Remember, each of the last seven MVP awards have been won by players born outside the USA — and they are coming to compete.

“I’m never stepping onto the court to lose, you know, or not caring,” said the Spurs Victor Wembanyama, who was voted a World starter by the fans. “Just like at home, I’m never stepping into a board game, not caring or thinking I’m gonna lose, or I’m thinking it’s okay to lose.

“So I’ll be out there, might as well win.”

Here’s all you need to know about the 2026 NBA All-Star Game and how not to miss a moment of the action/

How to watch the 2026 NBA All-Star Game:

When: Sunday, February 15

Sunday, February 15 Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBC and Peacock

All-Star Game format

This year, the NBA All-Star Game returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock — and it falls right in the middle of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. That was a perfect setup for the first-of-its-kind All-Star Game format, a USA vs. World showdown that fans and players have been asking for.

The 24 All-Star players have been divided into three teams, two USA teams — USA Stripes and USA Stars — and one World Team. Those three teams will compete in a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games, each team playing at least two games.

At the end of the round-robin, the two top teams will play a championship game (the fourth 12-minute game of the day) for the title. (If there is a tie, it comes down to point differential.)

The 75th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. Eastern, an earlier time than in previous years, leading into more coverage of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

USA vs. World Rosters

There are two USA teams — Stars and Stripes — and one World team. Fans voted for five starters from each of the Western and Eastern Conferences, and the NBA coaches voted in the 14 reserve players (plus NBA Commissioner Adam Silver added one more USA player to balance the rosters, and also picked the injury replacements). The league divided up the teams.

Here are the rosters:

World Team

• Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee/Greece)

• Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers/Slovenia)

• Nikola Jokic (Denver/Serbia)

• Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio/France)

• Karl-Anthony Towns (New York/Dominican Rep.)

• Pascal Siakam (Indiana/Cameroon)

• Deni Avdija (Portland/Israel)

• Jamal Murray (Denver/Canada)

• Alperen Sengun (Houston/Turkiye)

Coach: Toronto’s Darko Rajakovic (Serbia)

USA Stars

• Cade Cunningham (Detroit)

• Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia)

• Anthony Edwards (Minnesota)

• Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City)

• Jalen Duren (Detroit)

• Devin Booker (Phoenix)

• Scottie Barnes (Toronto)

• Jalen Johnson (Atlanta)

Coach: Detroit’s J.B. Bickerstaff

USA Stripes

• Jalen Brunson (New York)

• Jaylen Brown (Boston)

• LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

• Kevin Durant (Houston)

• Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)

• Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

• Norman Powell (Miami)

• Brandon Ingram (Toronto)

Coach: San Antonio’s Mitch Johnson

Voted in as starters but not playing due to injury

• Stephen Curry (Golden State)

• Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City/Canada)

• Both Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have missed games this week with injuries, but neither has been officially ruled out yet. The World team currently has nine players; if one drops out, there will be no need for Adam Silver to name a replacement.

What other NBA events are on NBC and Peacock for All-Star Weekend?

Friday

Saturday



How to watch NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Every moment of All-Star Weekend — the Rising Stars challenge on Friday. (Feb. 13), All-Star Saturday Night with the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest (Feb. 14), as well as the All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 15 — will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

