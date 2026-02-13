Chris Paul announces retirement from NBA after 21 seasons

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After 21 seasons — which included 11 All-NBA nods, nine All-Defensive Teams and being a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team — Chris Paul announced he is retiring from the NBA.

Paul started the season with the Clippers, but things did not go according to plan. He was traded to Toronto at the deadline, and with the Raptors releasing him on Friday, Paul confirmed he was retiring in an Instagram post.

“This is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball...

“While this chapter of being an ‘NBA player’ is done, the game of basketball will forever be ingrained in the DNA of my life. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades. It’s crazy even saying that! Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lots of responsibility. I embraced it all. The good and the bad.”

Paul will go down as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game and his next stop will be the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Chris is a legend, man,” said his former teammate and current NBC broadcaster Austin Rivers. “I think people get so caught up in the little things with Chris – and I call them little because they are, they’re not in any way even of value compared to what he’s done in basketball...

“Chris has cemented his legacy so long ago, he’s one of the greatest point guards to ever play. Some of the most meaningful years of my career were playing with Chris. I got to back up Chris. Chris taught me how to be a pro, taught me how to approach the game with such a seriousness. He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever seen in my life.

“I’m really happy for him that he’s able to be at peace with basketball. He should. He’s a top-five point guard to ever touch the ball, and only four other guys can say that.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Paul’s retirement.

“After 21 remarkable seasons, Chris Paul retires as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and a true steward of our sport,” Silver said. “From the moment he entered the league, Chris distinguished himself with his savvy playmaking skills, elite competitiveness and intense work ethic. He also poured enormous time and energy into his role as President of the Players Association – offering thoughtful and principled perspectives to strengthen our game and our business. His leadership on behalf of the players was essential in negotiating collective bargaining agreements, helping guide the league through a pandemic, addressing important societal issues and so much more.

“On behalf of the NBA, I congratulate Chris on an extraordinary career and thank him for his friendship, partnership and lasting contributions to our game.”

Paul was a legend on the court for his ability to squeeze out every little advantage he could find. He was the master of two-for-ones at the end of quarters, or calling out opponents whose jerseys were not tucked in, or any other little edge he thought he could gain. While Paul’s intensity wore on some teammates, it also made the teams he was on winners. CP3 talked about this in his retirement announcement.

“As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak. Some will like you and many people won’t. But the goal was always the goal, and my intentions were always sincere (Damn, I love competing!). It feels really good knowing that I played and treated this game with the utmost respect since the day my dad introduced me to it.”

Paul retires averaging 16.8 points, 9.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds a game, while shooting 37% from 3-point range. He was a 12-time All-Star, a six-time league leader in steals, a five-time leader in assists, and the 2006 Rookie of the Year.

Paul is an unquestioned first-ballot Hall of Famer. That is the only thing left in his NBA career.

