Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: Deal expected by draft, Miami still frontrunner, plus LeBron to Bay Area?

The latest updates on the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade situation feel more like confirmations of things we already knew and expected. Things have largely felt quiet on the Antetokounmpo front, and Adam Silver and the league are good with that — they would like to avoid a repeat of last year, when the news of Kevin Durant’s trade to Houston fell on the day of Game 7 of the NBA Finals and changed the conversation around the biggest game of the year.

Here’s the latest.

Expect trade deal before NBA Draft

Bucks’ co-owner Jimmy Haslam had already said he wanted a decision on Antetokounmpo — whatever it may be — to be done before the June 23 NBA Draft. As is the case in the NBA (and professional sports in general), the owner usually gets what they want.

There is an increasing belief in league circles that the trade will fall before the NBA Draft, reports Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line. That report also says the Bucks want to wait until after the NBA Finals to secure a deal, just to see if another team wants to jump into the mix — ideally the Celtics, at least from Antetokounmpo’s and the Bucks’ perspective. However, Boston has shown no real signs of interest.

One clear sign that the Bucks’ plan to get this deal done before the draft: They are acting like a team that will have more than one high pick this year (they already have the No. 10 pick, their own), the report notes. It’s worth adding that the Miami Heat have the No. 13 pick in this draft, which brings us to another point from that same report.

Miami remains frontrunner, Portland interested

Miami has been the clear frontrunner to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade for some time and nothing has changed, reports Fischer and Stein. There are good reasons Miami is at the front of the pack, the pair notes.

• Antetokounmpo reportedly is open to going there (and because he only has one guaranteed season left on his contract, he has leverage in any trade by saying he will not sign an extension somewhere he does not want to be).

• The Heat are in the East, and Antetokounmpo reportedly wants to stay in the East.

• Miami can put together a compelling — and probably best available — trade package centered around All-Star Tyler Hero, promising young center Kel’el Ware and multiple first-round draft picks.

The rest of the market remains tepid for Antetokounmpo. The Bucks and Knicks talked last summer, but New York is playing in the NBA Finals as this all goes down and is not about to blow up this roster. The Cavaliers don’t want to trade former Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, and that was their only viable path to a deal. Teams in the West that might be a fit (like Minnesota) have not come hard because Antetokounmpo wants to stay in the East.

That said, Portland has made it known it still wants Antetokounmpo and would like to talk about a deal, but Stein and Fischer report it’s more likely the Trail Blazers are the third team in a deal (Milwaukee would like to get back some of the draft picks it sent to Portland in the Damian Lillard trade).

LeBron likely stays in LA, Warriors interested

The Antetokounmpo domino has to fall before a number of other major deals — like a Ja Morant trade — go down. LeBron James’ future is also on that list, but Stein and Fischer report the most likely outcome is him remaining with the Lakers “because he is so entrenched” with the organization (he’s been there eight years) and with his family in Los Angeles. That includes his son, Bronny James, who remains on the Lakers roster.

That said, the pair says the Warriors are “legitimately interested” in pairing LeBron with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and (once he’s healed from his torn ACL) Jimmy Butler in the Bay Area. Part of the pitch is that LeBron could “commute” to Los Angeles at points in the season relatively easily and not have to uproot his family.

The Curry/LeBron/Butler/Green core would be box office gold for the Warriors (and the league’s broadcast partners) and a good team in the West, though not really a threat to Oklahoma City or San Antonio. Having four core players all age 37 or older also is a recipe for a busy medical staff.

It still all comes down to money with LeBron. At best, with some roster manipulation, the Warriors could offer LeBron the $15.1 million mid-level exception (that would hard cap the Warriors at the first tax apron, and they are currently just a little more than $19 million under that line, but with at least four more roster spots to fill after a hypothetical LeBron addition).

The Lakers can offer whatever they wish to LeBron, they have his Bird rights. That said, the organization is prioritizing re-signing Austin Reaves (also a free agent) and retooling the roster with players who better fit with Luka Doncic and his skill set. Lakers fans expecting major roster moves or even a radical overhaul of the role players on the team may want to prep themselves for a more status quo offseason, league sources told NBC Sports.

LeBron and his agent, Rich Paul, are reportedly going to ask for the max from the Lakers and want to know how the Lakers plan to spend that money if they are offering less, which is really a complicated way of saying they want to know what the Lakers’ plans are.

It’s easy to imagine LeBron returning to the Lakers on something like a two-year, $50 million contract with a player option on the second year and a no-trade clause. Maybe easier than imagining him in the Bay Area.

