Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating's Skate Canada
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Future of women's sports, basketball is bright
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Austin
Reaves

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers
Kevin Durant passes Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th on NBA all-time scoring list
Durant said he mother had a crush on Olajuwon so he heard about him more than Jordan growing up.
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns
What minutes limit? Lakers lean on LeBron for all of fourth to beat Durant, Suns
Beal, Booker both out for Suns in Thursday’s long-delayed LeBron vs. Durant contest
Former NBA star Dwight Howard denies sexual assault lawsuit filed by Georgia man
Betting NBA division winner futures for 2023-24
Lakers-Nuggets fantasy takeaways: AD, Gordon