Watch Austin Reaves force overtime, Luka Doncic hit game-winner as Lakers beat Nuggets

The Lakers’ fifth win in a row required heroics from Austin Reaves just to force overtime, which is where Luka Doncic made the final shot of the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 127-125 on Saturday night in one of the best, most entertaining games of the season.

HLs: Reaves heroics inspire Lakers to comeback win The Los Angeles Lakers refused to back down against the Denver Nuggets at home as Austin Reaves' last-second scoring propelled the Lakers to a comeback win against the Nuggets in OT.

Reaves, who finished with 32 points, forced overtime when he intentionally missed a free throw, grabbed the rebound and made a floater with 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation. Lakers center Deandre Ayton deserves credit on that play for clearing out Nikola Jokic and creating the space for Reaves to make his play.

In overtime, Doncic was the hero, hitting the final shot of the night with 0.5 seconds left.

LUKA HITS THE GO-AHEAD JUMPER TO WIN IT FOR THE LAKERS IN OT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CIkuCBvExv — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2026

Doncic finished with 30 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of his own (his 27th of the season) with 24 points, 16 rebounds and 14 assists. Aaron Gordon scored 27 points to lead the Nuggets. All-Star point guard Jamal Murray had a rough night, shooting 1-of-14 from the floor and fouling out near the end of regulation.