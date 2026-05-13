2026 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, matchups for conference semis, including Spurs vs. Timberwolves
Two teams have swept their way into the conference finals — the New York Knicks in the East and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West — but two more series look like they could go seven games. There is plenty of drama — and it is only going to get better as we move deeper into the postseason. This is the best time of the year for NBA fans because we see the best of teams every night and it’s must-watch.
Here are the playoff brackets and updated scores — plus the times and where to watch anything — starting with the first round. This story will be updated through the NBA Finals. Here’s what you need to know.
When do the NBA Playoffs begin?
The first round starts on Saturday, April 18, with four games. Play in the first round will potentially continue into May (depending on whether a series goes seven games). The times and dates for the second round and the conference finals have yet to be set.
When do the NBA Finals begin?
The NBA Finals tip off on June 3, with the first game set for 8:30 ET (broadcast on ABC) at the arena of the Finals team with the better regular-season record (Oklahoma City has the best record overall in the league and would have home-court advantage against anyone in the Finals).
NBA Eastern Conference, Western Conference playoff bracket
THE CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS ARE SET. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9eKaGO13tI— NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 4, 2026
NBA Playoffs Schedule 2026
All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).
Conference Semi-Finals
Eastern Conference
(1) Detroit vs. (4) Cleveland
Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavs 101
Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavs 97
Game 3: Cavs 116, Pistons 109
Game 4: Cavs 112, Pistons 103
Game 5: Cleveland at Detroit, May 13 (8 ET, ESPN)
Game 6: Detroit at Cleveland, May 15*
* Game 7: Cleveland at Detroit, May 17 (TBD)
Series tied 2-2
(2) New York vs. (7) Philadelphia
Game 1: Knicks 137, Sixers 98
Game 2: Knicks 108, Sixers 102
Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 104
Game 4: Knicks 144, Sixers 114
New York wins series 4-0
Western Conference
(1) Oklahoma City vs. (4) Los Angeles Lakers
Game 1: Thunder 108, Lakers 90
Game 2: Thunder 125, Lakers 107
Game 3: Thunder 131, Lakers 108
Game 4: Thunder 115, Lakers 110
Oklahoma City wins series 4-0
(2) San Antonio vs. (6) Minnesota
Game 1: Timberwolves 104, Spurs 102
Game 2: Spurs 133, Timberwolves 95
Game 3: Spurs 115, Timberwolves 108
Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Spurs 109
Game 5: Spurs 126, Timberwolves 97
Game 6: San Antonio at Minnesota, May 15 (TBD)
* Game 7: Minnesota at San Antonio, May 17 (TBD)
San Antonio leads series 3-2
First-Round Games
Eastern Conference
(1) Detroit vs. (8) Orlando
Game 1: Magic 112, Pistons 101
Game 2: Pistons 98, Magic 83
Game 3: Magic 113, Pistons 105
Game 4: Magic 94, Pistons 88
Game 5: Pistons 116, Magic 109
Game 6: Pistons 93, Magic 79
Game 7: Pistons 116, Magic 94
Detroit wins series 4-3
(2) Boston vs. (7) Philadelphia
Game 1: Celtics 123, 76ers 91
Game 2: 76ers 111, Celtics 97
Game 3: Celtics 108, 76ers 100
Game 4: Celtics 128, 76ers 96
Game 5: 76ers 113, Celtics 97
Game 6: 76ers 106, Celtics 93
Game 7: 76ers 109, Celtics 100
Philadelphia wins series 4-3
(3) New York vs. (6) Atlanta
Game 1: Knicks 113, Hawks 102
Game 2: Hawks 107, Knicks 106
Game 3: Hawks 109, Knicks 108
Game 4: Knicks 114, Hawks 98
Game 5: Knicks 126, Hawks 97
Game 6: Knicks 140, Hawks 89
New York wins series 4-2
(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Toronto
Game 1: Cavaliers 126, Raptors 113
Game 2: Cavaliers 115, Raptors 105
Game 3: Raptors 126, Cavaliers 104
Game 4: Raptors 93, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Cavaliers 125, Raptors 120
Game 6: Cavaliers 100, Raptors 112 (OT)
Game 7: Cavaliers 114, Raptors 102
Cleveland wins series 4-3
Western Conference
(1) Oklahoma City vs. (8) Phoenix
Game 1: Thunder 119, Suns 84
Game 2: Thunder 120, Suns 107
Game 3: Thunder 121, Suns 109
Game 4: Thunder 131, Suns 122
Oklahoma City wins series 4-0
(2) San Antonio vs. (7) Portland
Game 1: Spurs 111, Trail Blazers 98
Game 2: Trail Blazers 106, Spurs 103
Game 3: Spurs 120, Trail Blazers 108
Game 4: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 93
Game 5: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 95
San Antonio wins series 4-1
(3) Denver vs. (6) Minnesota
Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105
Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114
Game 3: Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 96
Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 96
Game 5: Nuggets 125, Timberwolves 113
Game 6: Timberwolves 110, Nuggets 98
Minnesota wins series 4-2
(4) Los Angeles vs. (5) Houston
Game 1: Lakers 107, Rockets 98
Game 2: Lakers 101, Rockets 94
Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 108
Game 4: Rockets 115, Lakers 96
Game 5: Rockets 99, Lakers 92
Game 6: Lakers 98, Rockets 78
Los Angeles wins series 4-2