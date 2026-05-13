2026 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, schedule, scores, matchups for conference semis, including Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Two teams have swept their way into the conference finals — the New York Knicks in the East and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the West — but two more series look like they could go seven games. There is plenty of drama — and it is only going to get better as we move deeper into the postseason. This is the best time of the year for NBA fans because we see the best of teams every night and it’s must-watch.

Here are the playoff brackets and updated scores — plus the times and where to watch anything — starting with the first round. This story will be updated through the NBA Finals. Here’s what you need to know.

When do the NBA Playoffs begin?

The first round starts on Saturday, April 18, with four games. Play in the first round will potentially continue into May (depending on whether a series goes seven games). The times and dates for the second round and the conference finals have yet to be set.

When do the NBA Finals begin?

The NBA Finals tip off on June 3, with the first game set for 8:30 ET (broadcast on ABC) at the arena of the Finals team with the better regular-season record (Oklahoma City has the best record overall in the league and would have home-court advantage against anyone in the Finals).

NBA Eastern Conference, Western Conference playoff bracket

THE CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS ARE SET. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9eKaGO13tI — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) May 4, 2026

NBA Playoffs Schedule 2026

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

Conference Semi-Finals

Eastern Conference

(1) Detroit vs. (4) Cleveland

Game 1: Pistons 111, Cavs 101

Game 2: Pistons 107, Cavs 97

Game 3: Cavs 116, Pistons 109

Game 4: Cavs 112, Pistons 103

Game 5: Cleveland at Detroit, May 13 (8 ET, ESPN)

Game 6: Detroit at Cleveland, May 15*

* Game 7: Cleveland at Detroit, May 17 (TBD)

Series tied 2-2

(2) New York vs. (7) Philadelphia

Game 1: Knicks 137, Sixers 98

Game 2: Knicks 108, Sixers 102

Game 3: Knicks 108, 76ers 104

Game 4: Knicks 144, Sixers 114

New York wins series 4-0

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (4) Los Angeles Lakers

Game 1: Thunder 108, Lakers 90

Game 2: Thunder 125, Lakers 107

Game 3: Thunder 131, Lakers 108

Game 4: Thunder 115, Lakers 110

Oklahoma City wins series 4-0

(2) San Antonio vs. (6) Minnesota

Game 1: Timberwolves 104, Spurs 102

Game 2: Spurs 133, Timberwolves 95

Game 3: Spurs 115, Timberwolves 108

Game 4: Timberwolves 114, Spurs 109

Game 5: Spurs 126, Timberwolves 97

Game 6: San Antonio at Minnesota, May 15 (TBD)

* Game 7: Minnesota at San Antonio, May 17 (TBD)

San Antonio leads series 3-2

First-Round Games

Eastern Conference

(1) Detroit vs. (8) Orlando

Game 1: Magic 112, Pistons 101

Game 2: Pistons 98, Magic 83

Game 3: Magic 113, Pistons 105

Game 4: Magic 94, Pistons 88

Game 5: Pistons 116, Magic 109

Game 6: Pistons 93, Magic 79

Game 7: Pistons 116, Magic 94

Detroit wins series 4-3

(2) Boston vs. (7) Philadelphia

Game 1: Celtics 123, 76ers 91

Game 2: 76ers 111, Celtics 97

Game 3: Celtics 108, 76ers 100

Game 4: Celtics 128, 76ers 96

Game 5: 76ers 113, Celtics 97

Game 6: 76ers 106, Celtics 93

Game 7: 76ers 109, Celtics 100

Philadelphia wins series 4-3

(3) New York vs. (6) Atlanta

Game 1: Knicks 113, Hawks 102

Game 2: Hawks 107, Knicks 106

Game 3: Hawks 109, Knicks 108

Game 4: Knicks 114, Hawks 98

Game 5: Knicks 126, Hawks 97

Game 6: Knicks 140, Hawks 89

New York wins series 4-2

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Toronto

Game 1: Cavaliers 126, Raptors 113

Game 2: Cavaliers 115, Raptors 105

Game 3: Raptors 126, Cavaliers 104

Game 4: Raptors 93, Cavaliers 89

Game 5: Cavaliers 125, Raptors 120

Game 6: Cavaliers 100, Raptors 112 (OT)

Game 7: Cavaliers 114, Raptors 102

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City vs. (8) Phoenix

Game 1: Thunder 119, Suns 84

Game 2: Thunder 120, Suns 107

Game 3: Thunder 121, Suns 109

Game 4: Thunder 131, Suns 122

Oklahoma City wins series 4-0

(2) San Antonio vs. (7) Portland

Game 1: Spurs 111, Trail Blazers 98

Game 2: Trail Blazers 106, Spurs 103

Game 3: Spurs 120, Trail Blazers 108

Game 4: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 93

Game 5: Spurs 114, Trail Blazers 95

San Antonio wins series 4-1

(3) Denver vs. (6) Minnesota

Game 1: Nuggets 116, Timberwolves 105

Game 2: Timberwolves 119, Nuggets 114

Game 3: Timberwolves 113, Nuggets 96

Game 4: Timberwolves 112, Nuggets 96

Game 5: Nuggets 125, Timberwolves 113

Game 6: Timberwolves 110, Nuggets 98

Minnesota wins series 4-2

(4) Los Angeles vs. (5) Houston

Game 1: Lakers 107, Rockets 98

Game 2: Lakers 101, Rockets 94

Game 3: Lakers 112, Rockets 108

Game 4: Rockets 115, Lakers 96

Game 5: Rockets 99, Lakers 92

Game 6: Lakers 98, Rockets 78

Los Angeles wins series 4-2

