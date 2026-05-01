 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Cadillac Championship - First Round
Cameron Young makes big putts to take early lead at Cadillac Championship in tour’s Doral return
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Davos - Pursuit
Rosie Brennan announces end to World Cup cross-country skiing career
SWIMMING-CHN-WORLD-CUP
Kate Douglass wins 2 races in 12-minute span in Fort Lauderdale

Top Clips

ping_pong_balls.jpg
NBA’s lottery proposal ‘a lot to adjust to’
nbc_nba_pregame_okcanalysis_260430.jpg
Thunder feel equipped to guard ‘every style’
nbc_nba_pregame_pistonsmagic_260430.jpg
T-Mac: Cade ‘a star’, but depth must step up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Cadillac Championship - First Round
Cameron Young makes big putts to take early lead at Cadillac Championship in tour’s Doral return
FIS World Cup Cross - Country Tour de Ski Davos - Pursuit
Rosie Brennan announces end to World Cup cross-country skiing career
SWIMMING-CHN-WORLD-CUP
Kate Douglass wins 2 races in 12-minute span in Fort Lauderdale

Top Clips

ping_pong_balls.jpg
NBA’s lottery proposal ‘a lot to adjust to’
nbc_nba_pregame_okcanalysis_260430.jpg
Thunder feel equipped to guard ‘every style’
nbc_nba_pregame_pistonsmagic_260430.jpg
T-Mac: Cade ‘a star’, but depth must step up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

Knicks crush Hawks in record-setting 140-89 Game 6 rout to end Atlanta’s season

  
Published April 30, 2026 10:01 PM

ATLANTA — OG Anunoby scored 29 points in 27 minutes, Karl-Anthony Towns had his second triple-double of the series and the New York Knicks had their biggest playoff victory in franchise history, overwhelming and eliminating the Atlanta Hawks 140-89 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

The Knicks broke several NBA records by halftime. Their 40-15 lead at the end of the first quarter marked the largest of the shot clock era. Their 47-point halftime lead was the biggest in playoff history.

New York’s 51-point win tied for the sixth-largest margin of victory in NBA postseason history.

Dyson Daniels and Mitchell Robinson were ejected after fighting following a pair of free throws from Anunoby that gave the Knicks a 50-point lead in the second quarter.

The Knicks exceeded 100 points with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter. New York’s starters were done for the night with 2:45 remaining in the third.

Anunoby scored 26 of his points in the first half. Mikal Bridges finished with 24. Towns, five days after becoming the fourth Knicks player with a playoff triple-double, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Hawks were 12 for 39 from the field in the first half and 4 for 18 from 3-point range. Atlanta had 14 turnovers in the first half.

Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 21 points. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga each had 11 points.

The Knicks will face the winner of the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers series in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Best of the NBA