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San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from NBA Finals Game 3

Can San Antonio find a new level of maturity and play, and make this a series? Or are the Knicks closing in on a sweep?

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Spurs have 'absolutely nothing to lose' in Game 3
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to preview Game 3 of the NBA Finals, discussing which team faces more pressure and why this is the best he has ever seen the New York Knicks play.

For the first time in 27 years, an NBA Finals game will be played in Madison Square Garden.

That — and the fact that the Knicks are up 2-0 after stealing two games on the road in San Antonio — has all of New York buzzing. Celebrity row was already the hardest ticket to get in Madison Square Garden, but now even “get in the door” tickets were going for upwards of $6,000 — and now President Donald Trump will be at the game, adding a whole new level of security around and in the arena. The NYPD shut down five blocks of Midtown Manhattan.

On the court, the Knicks are looking to take a commanding series lead, but Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have had an answer every time they have faced real adversity on their path to the Finals. Can San Antonio find a new level of maturity and play, and make this a series? Or will the march toward the Knicks coronation continue unabated? Follow along here for all the latest from Game 3 of the BNBA Finals.

Updates
President Trump attending Game 3, security at all-time high
By
Kurt Helin
  

On a normal Monday, Midtown Manhattan is a beehive of activity and people. Throw in the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden in 27 years and the energy and buzz in the area and the city are at a fever pitch.

Then add President Donald Trump attending Game 3 — accepting an offer from Knicks owner/governor James Dolan — and you have something almost unprecedented. And a level of security to match.

Five blocks around Madison Square Garden have been blocked off and shut down to all vehicular traffic — only people with a ticket for the game can get past the security barrier. That means the outdoor watch parties planned near the arena in Midtown had to be canceled (which was announced days ago).

For those who do have tickets, there are no bags allowed at all, and there’s full TSA-level security — even Victor Wembanyama got extra screening.

“This President, Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan...” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said at an NBA Cares event, adding that the “of course” the president was welcome to attend.

“I think sports, in particular, is something where we can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart, that it creates a sense of belonging. We’re seeing that in New York, and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.”
How did we get to the Knicks being up 2-0?
By
Kurt Helin
  

The simple breakdown of the first two games of the NBA Finals goes like this: The Knicks went into San Antonio and took Game 1, the Spurs handed them Game 2.

In Game 1, the Knicks had a double-digit lead, the Spurs stormed back, but when things got tight late, New York had Jalen Brunson, who scored 13 of his 30 in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks closed out the game on an 11-0 run to win 105-95.

In Game 2 (and stop me if you’ve heard this before), the Knicks had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Spurs stormed back to tie it behind the best basketball Victor Wembanyama has played in this series. But then came the blunder.

Brunson was clutch again, hit one of two free throws, and while Wemby had a clean look at a game-winner, he clanked it off the back of the rim. The Knicks won 105-104 and were up 2-0.