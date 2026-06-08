San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from NBA Finals Game 3

For the first time in 27 years, an NBA Finals game will be played in Madison Square Garden.

That — and the fact that the Knicks are up 2-0 after stealing two games on the road in San Antonio — has all of New York buzzing. Celebrity row was already the hardest ticket to get in Madison Square Garden, but now even “get in the door” tickets were going for upwards of $6,000 — and now President Donald Trump will be at the game, adding a whole new level of security around and in the arena. The NYPD shut down five blocks of Midtown Manhattan.

On the court, the Knicks are looking to take a commanding series lead, but Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have had an answer every time they have faced real adversity on their path to the Finals. Can San Antonio find a new level of maturity and play, and make this a series? Or will the march toward the Knicks coronation continue unabated? Follow along here for all the latest from Game 3 of the BNBA Finals.