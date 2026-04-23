Pistons bring the defense all game, then pull away from Magic in third quarter to get win, tie series

It was clear from the start that the Pistons were bringing a different defensive attitude to Game 2 when they had seven blocks in the first quarter.

7 BLOCKS... IN 1 QUARTER!



DET's 7 blocks in the 1Q tie the record for the MOST in a 1Q in the postseason play-by-play era (since 1998) 🤯



The mark has been reached JUST two other times:



▪️ Bulls at Celtics (April 20, 2009)

▪️ Pistons at Pacers (May 22, 2004) pic.twitter.com/JD8wia9DKf — NBA (@NBA) April 22, 2026

“When we play defense at the level we’re capable of, it triggers everything for us,” said Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

In the third quarter, the Pistons put it all together and looked like a No. 1 seed. Detroit went on a 30-3 run to blow open what had been a tie game at the half. It wasn’t just one guy taking over, it was a full team effort: Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Stewart each had six points during the run, while Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson had five apiece. Those six players combined to shoot 13-of-18 during that stretch.

From there, the Pistons went on to get the 98-83 win, tying their first-round series with the Magic at 1-1. Game 3 takes place Saturday in Orlando.

This home win for the Pistons snapped their record 11-game home playoff losing streak, dating back to 2008.

Cunningham was in peak form with 27 points, 11 assists and six rebounds to lead Detroit, and he showed off some nasty moves.

That's just... UNFAIR.



Cade Cunningham: 25 PTS and 11 AST 👏



Pistons on the verge of evening the series at home! pic.twitter.com/wD35dDcoso — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2026

Harris added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit.

However, what was most important for Detroit was that its elite defense showed up, holding the Magic to just 32.5% shooting. Franz Wagner was 4-of-11 shooting, Desmond Bane 2-of-11, Wendell Carter Jr. and Anthony Black were both 1-of-6.

Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting, and Paolo Banchero added 18.