Orlando takes over in clutch, closes game on 9-0 run to beat Detroit, take 2-1 series lead

What kind of game was it for Orlando? This kind.

PAOLO BANCHERO'S THREE BOUNCES ABOVE THE SHOT CLOCK AND FALLS IN. 😱 pic.twitter.com/OvAqDBJ8X1 — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 25, 2026

It wasn’t just lucky bounces for the Magic. It was a focused defensive effort on Cade Cunningham, holding the All-Star and heart of the Pistons to 8-of-23 shooting with nine turnovers. It was Desmond Bane setting a Magic record with seven 3-pointers in a playoff game. It was Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero stepping up with clutch buckets.

After Detroit had all the momentum, coming from 13 down in the fourth quarter to take a one-point lead at 105-104, Orlando closed the game on a 9-0 run in front of their home crowd.

The result was a 113-104 Magic win, putting them up 2-1 in their first-round series against the No. 1-seeded Pistons. Game 4 is Monday night, in Orlando, a contest you can watch on Peacock.

Coming into the playoffs, the question in Detroit was “who is going to be the second scorer after Cade Cunningham? Three games into the postseason we still don’t have that answer..

Orlando did their best defensive work in the series on Saturday, doubling up on Cunningham, throwing different (and fresh) defenders at him all game. It slowed him, forcing him to turn the ball over nine times, tying a Detroit playoff record. Nobody else really stepped up as a secondary playmaker (Daniss Jenkins got just seven minutes off the bench).

Tobias Harris stepped up with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting and some key plays. Jalen Duran had five blocks and was a defensive force, but he had eight points on 3-of-10 shooting before fouling out.

While the Orlando highlights will focus on Desmond Bane and his 25 points and seven 3-pointers, or on Banchero and his 25, don’t sleep on Wendell Carter Jr. — he was key to this win. It wasn’t Carter’s 14 points or eight rebounds — although he scored nine points on second-chance buckets that were huge — it was his defense. His ability to switch, to guard multiple positions and protect the rim, was critical in how the Magic defended Cunningham.

On the other end, Detroit did a poor job of containing Orlando’s drivers much of the night.

This was a close game much of the way. It was tied 26-26 after one quarter, although it was foreshadowing that Orlando forced seven Detroit turnovers in the quarter (resulting in seven points).

Jalen Suggs came out firing and had 12 of his 15 points on the night in the first half, while Desmond Bane had 14. The result was a 61-54 lead for the Magic at the break.

Down eight after three quarters, the Pistons’ J.B. Bickerstaff chose to start the fourth quarter with both Cunningham and Duren on the bench. The result was a fast 7-0 Magic run and a 15-point Orlando lead.

It felt like the Magic were in control, but then Cunningham got loose a little, a couple of 3-pointers fell, and the Pistons came storming back to take a one-point lead with 2:52 remaining. The No. 1 seed looked like it had righted the ship.

Then the bounces started going Orlando’s way again. And it was the ballgame.

