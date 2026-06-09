Victor Wembanyama found clarity drawing in New York park, then used it to beat Knicks

“I’m still very blurry. That’s the whole problem.”

That’s how Victor Wembanyama described himself in the immediate aftermath of Game 2, trying to get his head around the disastrous final few possessions that put the Spurs in an 0-2 hole. He said at the time he needed to slow his mind down and get some clarity.

“The Playoffs, it’s like a — I don’t know how to say that word — a whirlwind. It’s hard to put your head out of the water,” Wembanyama said of his headspace. “Sometimes I don’t even go to watch the game back right away. I need some time off, let my brain cool down, recover. Recover as much for the body as for the mind.”

Wembanyama took that time off before Game 3 and found his clarity sitting in Gramercy Park in New York on Sunday, sketching a picture of a statue (of Edwin Booth, legendary Shakespearean actor of the mid-1800s, although unfortunately for him, he is better remembered as the brother of John Wilkes Booth).

Victor Wembanyama drawing with his sister in a park in NYC 🎨



(🎥: hoopsnation on IG)#GoSpursGo #PorVida pic.twitter.com/FclI2m7TVv — Wemby Alien Era (@WembyAlienEra) June 8, 2026

“I drew the statue in that park...” Wemby said.

Was the drawing any good?

“Not bad. Pretty good,” Wembanyama said with a smile.

His performance in Game 3 was more than pretty good.

A clear-headed Wembanyama went out and scored 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting, had eight rebounds and six assists, plus three blocks. He was the best player on the court.

Wembanyama powers Spurs to Game 3 victory Victor Wembanyama comes to life on both ends of the floor to help the San Antonio Spurs win Game 3 in Madison Square Garden and cut the series deficit to 2-1.

Because of Wembanyama — and 23 from Stephon Castle on a bounce-back night for him, too — the Spurs have their first win in this Finals series, beating the Knicks 115-111 on Monday night. New York still leads the series 2-1, and Game 4 on Wednesday night becomes massive.

“Wemby played great,” Knicks coach Mike Brown said. “He had probably seven lob dunks because we didn’t follow attention to detail and try to take that away.”

Getting to the rim

Mental clarity was part of it, but for San Antonio, it was also something simple (but not always easy to do): Getting back to what they see as their style of basketball.

“I thought we made some strides in terms of the ball movement and playing with our teammates, setting screens, trusting the basketball would find the right guy for our shot,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “I thought we showed better poise at times.”

San Antonio made a point of getting Wembanyama going at the rim early — his first four baskets came within four feet of the rim. However, it wasn’t just him — Castle, Dylan Harper and De’Aaron Fox all were touching paint on drives.

“Just us playing to our strengths, not allowing [New York packing the paint] to stop our aggressiveness getting to the paint,” Johnson said. “Just understanding when we’re being aggressive and touching the paint, it’s not always for us to score. I feel like that opens up passing lanes and puts them in rotations. I feel like when we change sides and move the ball like that, especially after a paint touch, I feel like we’re pretty hard to stop.”

AREA 51'S FIRST NBA FINALS WIN 👽🏰



Wemby: 32 PTS

Castle: 23 PTS



First teammates, age 22 or younger, to score 20+ PTS in an NBA Finals game! pic.twitter.com/hv50OVlSSR — NBA (@NBA) June 9, 2026

Where Wembanyama really took over was in the fourth quarter, when he scored 10 points and had a key block on Landry Shamet at the rim.

Jalen Brunson has dominated the court quarters in this series, and he had a dozen in the fourth in this one, but the difference in Game 3 was that Wemby had help, and Brunson did not. De’Aaron Fox had six points in the fourth quarter and hit the dagger jumper with 12.2 seconds left, while Dylan Harper scored five points and hit clutch free throws. For the Knicks, OG Anunoby scored six in the fourth quarter, but the rest of the team shot 1-of-15.

With his clear head and big game, Wembanyama earned a vulgar chant from the Knicks faithful, one usually reserved for the Knicks’ biggest villains, including Reggie Miller and, more recently, Trae Young. Is that now becoming Wembanyama?

“I guess,” he said with a shrug, and then joked, “I’m nowhere near Trae Young level, though.”

Another clear-headed performance like this one and another win on Wednesday night and Wemby will reach Young’s lofty level, and more.

