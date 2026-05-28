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MLB owners have proposed a salary cap for the first time since baseball’s 1994-95 strike

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Spurs vs. Thunder live updates: 2026 NBA Playoffs Game 6 score, highlights, stats, analysis from WCF

Thunder take on the Spurs One Win from a Return to the NBA Finals

 • Live Updates
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NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs

May 22, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the second half during game three of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

For the first time this postseason, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are facing elimination tonight when they take the court at Frost Bank Center against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

SGA and the Thunder enter Game 6 with a 3–2 series lead following a 127–114 victory Tuesday night. Game 5 showcased the depth of the Thunder and why SGA is a two-time MVP.

Game 6 will be about how the Spurs handle being on the brink of elimination. Stay with us all night for live updates from Game 6 in San Antonio between the Spurs and the Thunder.

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How We Got Here - Spurs vs. Thunder - Game 6 NBA’s Western Conference Finals

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