Spurs vs. Thunder live updates: 2026 NBA Playoffs Game 6 score, highlights, stats, analysis from WCF

For the first time this postseason, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are facing elimination tonight when they take the court at Frost Bank Center against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

SGA and the Thunder enter Game 6 with a 3–2 series lead following a 127–114 victory Tuesday night. Game 5 showcased the depth of the Thunder and why SGA is a two-time MVP.

Game 6 will be about how the Spurs handle being on the brink of elimination. Stay with us all night for live updates from Game 6 in San Antonio between the Spurs and the Thunder.