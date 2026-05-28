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NBA Playoff Highlights

Knicks Mitchell Robinson breaks pinky finger on right hand, no timetable for a return

  
Published May 28, 2026 07:32 PM

Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks’ backup center and a key reserve, has broken the pinky finger on his right hand, and his status for the NBA Finals starting next week is unclear, a story broken by James Edwards III and Fred Katz of The Athletic.

There is no word on how Robinson suffered the injury, nor the severity or location of the break.

This is a blow to the solid eight-man rotation Knicks coach Mike Brown has leaned on through the playoffs. Robinson is a high-level rim protector and an offensive rebounder — he averaged 4.2 offensive rebounds a game during the regular season. He was key in that role against the Spurs when the Knicks beat them in the NBA Cup Finals back in December.

Robinson has a long history of injuries, but New York had him in bubble wrap much of the season, trying to get him to the playoffs healthy (although he did play in 60 games this season, his most since the 2019-20 season.

While healthy and playing in every game this postseason, Robinson has seen his minutes decrease in the last round as the Cavaliers adopted a hack-a-Mitch strategy to get him off the court (he was a 40.8% free-throw shooter this season). Robinson has averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game off the bench this postseason.

Whether the Knicks face the Spurs with Victor Wembanyama or the Thunder with Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, New York will need all the size and physicality they can bring to the front court and if Robinson misses much in the series that is a real blow to New York.

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