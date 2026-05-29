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NBA Playoff Highlights

Thunder’s Jalen Williams officially ruled out for Game 7 of Western Conference Finals.

  
Published May 29, 2026 06:57 PM

Jalen Williams tried. He suited up for Game 6 ready to see if he could help Oklahoma City close out San Antonio. What was clear in his 10 minutes off the bench is that his strained left hamstring was not ready for an NBA game.

Williams has officially been ruled out of Game 7 on Saturday, the team announced, something that wasn’t a surprise after he sat the entire fourth quarter of Game 6 (even though the game was out of hand, if Williams could have played he would have been out there to shake off some rust). Ajay Mitchell also remains out with the calf strain that has sidelined him for the last few games.

It’s bad news for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been up and down this series — and is shooting 37.9% for the first six games — because an elite San Antonio defense can drill down on stopping him, and he doesn’t have his most trusted secondary shot creators next to him to relieve the pressure.

It also leaves Thunder coach Mark Daigneault with some tough choices. He almost certainly now keeps Jared McCain in the starting lineup, but Oklahoma’s lineups in this series with SGA, McCain, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort have struggled — San Antonio keeps racing out to a lead in games for a reason. Does Daigneault start Cason Wallace in Dort’s spot? Is changing the starting lineup for a Game 7 wise?

That said, it’s best to know that Williams just can’t go, rather than feeling obligated to roll him out for minutes where he only hurts the team in the biggest game of the season.

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OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams OKC_Wallace_Cason.jpg Cason Wallace Shai Gilgeous-Alexander copy.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC_Dort_Luguentz.jpg Luguentz Dort Jared-McCain.jpg Jared McCain
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