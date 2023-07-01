 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBAOklahoma City ThunderLuguentz Dort

Luguentz
Dort

2023 NBA Draft Lottery
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Usually the top handful of picks in the NBA Draft are all but scripted and things don’t get interesting until further down the board.
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • luguentz dort.png
    Luguentz Dort
    OKC Shooting Guard #5
    Lu Dort knocks down four 3-pointers, scores 17 PTS
  • luguentz dort.png
    Luguentz Dort
    OKC Shooting Guard #5
    Lu Dort comes out hot, finishes with 27 points
  • luguentz dort.png
    Luguentz Dort
    OKC Shooting Guard #5
    Thunder starting SGA, Giddey, Dort, JDub, JWill
  • luguentz dort.png
    Luguentz Dort
    OKC Shooting Guard #5
    Lu Dort, Jalen Williams ruled out Sunday vs. MEM
  • luguentz dort.png
    Luguentz Dort
    OKC Shooting Guard #5
    Lu Dort (shoulder) available Thursday vs. Utah
As expected, Draymond Green to opt out of $27.6 million, become free agent
Nuggets reportedly trade draft picks with Thunder to help keep title window open
Coach, front office updates from around NBA: Fizdale headed to Suns bench