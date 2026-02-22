Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74

AUBURN, Ala. — KeShawn Murphy totaled 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Elyjah Freeman tipped in a miss with 1.4 seconds left as Auburn ended a five-game losing streak by handing Kentucky a third straight loss, winning 75-74 on Saturday night.

Tahaad Pettiford made two free throws with 14 seconds left to pull Auburn within a point. Kentucky turned it over, but Mouhamed Dioubate blocked an attempted layup by Kevin Overton at the other end. Murphy missed on the first tip, but Freeman came through on the second. The Wildcats mishandled the inbounds pass and didn’t get a shot off.

Murphy made 9 of 14 shots, including his only 3-point attempt, and all six of his free throws for the Tigers (15-12, 6-8 Southeastern Conference). He also blocked a pair of shots on the way to his fifth double-double. Freeman had 11 points off the bench. Overton and Keyshawn Hall both scored 10 with Hall adding nine rebounds and seven assists.

Otega Oweh totaled a career-high 29 points and seven rebounds to pace the Wildcats (17-10, 8-6). Denzel Aberdeen added 15 points and Collin Chandler scored 10.

Oweh had a dunk and a three-point play in a 7-0 run over the final 2:31 of an evenly played first half and the Wildcats took a 39-35 lead into halftime.

Another Oweh dunk upped Kentucky’s advantage to 46-37 early in the second half. Murphy had two straight layups and Pettiford followed with a 3-pointer as Auburn used a 10-2 spurt to cut it to 48-47 with 12:31 remaining.

Murphy again had back-to-back layups before adding two free throws in a 12-0 run and the Tigers moved in front 57-53 with 7:34 left.

Kentucky battled back and used two free throws and a dunk by Oweh, and two free throws by Aberdeen in a 6-0 run to take a 74-71 lead with 18 seconds left.

Up next

Kentucky: At South Carolina on Tuesday.

Auburn: At Oklahoma on Tuesday.