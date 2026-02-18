Fantasy Basketball Midseason Awards: Kawhi Leonard makes a case for MVP

With All-Star Weekend in the rear view, we’ve reached the final stretch of the NBA season, and fantasy basketball playoffs are right around the corner. The All-Star break has given the Rotoworld NBA crew some reflection time, so Zak Hanshew and Raphielle Johnson put together their fantasy picks for MVP, Biggest Bust, Best Value Pick, Rookie of the Year, Biggest Breakout and Comeback Player of the Year.

MVP

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

The show that Leonard put on during Sunday’s All-Star Game was not a departure from what he’s done consistently for the Clippers this season. In 41 games, he’s averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.7 three-pointers while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from three and 91.2 percent from the foul line. He’s already played four more games than he did in the entirety of the 2024-25 regular season, and his scoring has increased by over six points per game. In addition to the improved availability, Leonard has been close to a 50/40/90 player on career-high usage (33.5). -Johnson

KAWHI TOOK OVER IN HIS OWN BUILDING 🚨



31 POINTS IN 12 MINUTES... and the winner to send USA Stripes to the championship! pic.twitter.com/uPf5ezyfdP — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2026

Tyrese Maxey, Sixers

Maxey’s ascension from fantasy stud to bona fide superstar has come to fruition in 2025-26, as Philadelphia’s floor general has taken the next step forward in multiple categories. Maxey is averaging 28.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.3 triples while shooting 46.9% from the floor and 88.9% from the charity stripe. Aside from the FG%, Maxey’s numbers are career highs across the board. He ranks in the top 10 in points, steals and triples per game, and due to his durability, he’s top 10 in total points, assists, steals and three-pointers. Maxey’s shooting percentages are remarkable considering he ranks third in field goal attempts at 21.5. Maxey ranks behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in total fantasy value, and I can’t pick any other player as my Fantasy MVP. -Hanshew

Biggest Bust

Ja Morant. Grizzlies

Given Morant’s track record, fantasy managers know to anticipate an extended absence at some point. While the numbers have been good when the Grizzlies’ point guard has been available, he’s only appeared in 19 games due to injury. Being close to a top 75 player in eight-cat formats, according to Basketball Monster, doesn’t do managers much good if the player can’t stay on the floor. And with the Grizzlies trading Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline, it’s worth questioning how many, if any, games Morant will play the rest of the season. -Johnson

Anthony Davis, Wizards

Davis played only 11 games with Dallas last season after getting traded on February 1. Injuries plagued his 2025-26 campaign, and he logged only 20 games before getting dealt to the Washington Wizards. Washington is shutting Davis down for the rest of the season, ending a monumentally disappointing run for fantasy managers. When on the court, Davis’ numbers were down across the board with averages of 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks while shooting 50.6% from the field and 72.8% from the charity stripe. AD was taken as a first or second-rounder based on average ADP, and he’ll finish 2025-26 on the waiver wire. -Hanshew

Points this season:



408 — Luka in the 1st quarter

407 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/JDWAGLE60T — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2026

Best Value Pick

Trey Murphy III, Pelicans

TM3 was a fourth-round selection in fantasy drafts, but he ranks 11th in per-game value and seventh in total games value. New Orleans’ sharp-shooting wing is averaging career highs across the board with 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.2 triples. He’s shooting 89.2% from the free-throw line and a career-high 47.6% from the field. Murphy III appeared in 53 and 57 games across the last two seasons, but he’s logged 52 appearances at the break, showing that availability won’t be a concern for him. As New Orleans’ most reliable option on both ends of the court, Murphy III has a realistic chance to finish the season as a top 12 fantasy player. If you selected him with a mid-round pick, you’re likely doing pretty well in your league. -Hanshew

Trey Murphy III tonight:



44 PTS (CAREER HIGH)

6 REB

6 AST

3 STL

12 3PM (FRANCHISE RECORD)

40 MINS pic.twitter.com/YE0OMHgx3M — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 5, 2026

Jalen Johnson, Hawks

After taking a significant leap last season, Johnson has been even more productive in 2025-26. He entered the All-Star break providing top 10 fantasy value in eight-cat formats, playing well enough to hasten the Hawks’ decision to make Johnson the team’s focal point moving forward. That led to Trae Young being moved to Washington. Double-doubles have become the norm for Johnson, who also has 10 triple-doubles to his credit. His All-Star Game appearance over the weekend may have been the first of many for the versatile Hawks forward. -Johnson

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe offers late-season lottery appeal Day’Ron Sharpe has been excellent when given increased run for Brooklyn, and he could see that down the stretch of the 2025-26 campaign.

Rookie of the Year

Kon Knueppel, Hornets

Cooper Flagg has come on strong in recent appearances, and he will almost certainly win the real-life Rookie of the Year award, assuming he isn’t forced to miss significant time down the stretch. In the realm of fantasy hoops, however, the award goes to Knueppel, and it’s not particularly close. Managers who drafted Flagg invested an early-to-mid-round pick for his services, but Knueppel was drafted outside the top 100 on average. At the break, Flagg is ranked just a few spots ahead of Knueppel in per-game value, making him a significantly more valuable selection based on draft capital weighted with performance. Knueppel has buried 183 triples, and with 27 games left to play, he’s on pace to shatter Keegan Murray’s rookie record of 206 made three-pointers. -Hanshew

Cooper Flagg, Mavs

Flagg got off to a slow start, as he began the season as the Mavericks’ starting point guard. While an awkward fit in the beginning, head coach Jason Kidd‘s decision appeared to pay dividends as the season progressed. Flagg entered the break averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers, shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 80.4 percent from the foul line. College teammate Kon Knueppel has also been excellent this season, but Flagg edges him out here. -Johnson

COOPER FLAGG TIES THE GAME WITH A TRIPLE 🔥



HE'S GOT 49 PTS! pic.twitter.com/Mb5PGVgnbb — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2026

Biggest Breakout

Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers

There are plenty of great options here, but Clingan takes the cake for me. The second-year big man out of UConn has taken on a major bump in playing time, and he’s shined with that new opportunity. In 27.6 minutes per game, Clingan is averaging 11.6 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.4 blocked shots and a surprising 1.0 triples. Unlike most centers with a decent outside shot, Clingan crashes the glass with authority. He ranks third in rebounds per game, and he’s tied for the second-most 20-rebound games at two. Clingan is ranked 52nd in per-game fantasy value, which makes him a nice value due to his ADP near pick 100. The sky’s the limit for Clingan, who offers elite rebounding, strong defensive numbers, efficient FG% and even some triples. -Hanshew

Keyonte George, Jazz

After two uneven seasons, there were questions regarding George and whether he was the point guard best equipped to lead the Jazz in their rebuild. Well, he’s risen to the challenge in year three. Through 48 games, George has averaged 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 89.4 percent from the foul line. Few, if any, fantasy managers anticipated George being a top 25 player, but he’s been that productive. -Johnson

KEYONTE GEORGE 40-PIECE! 🔑🔑🔑



that's a new career-high! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sf3ydzpL3u — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 21, 2026

Comeback Player of the Year

Mikal Bridges, Knicks

Bridges ranked 84th and 91st in per-game fantasy value across the last two seasons, but at the break, he’s ranked 19th - best on the Knicks. Bridges has yet to miss a game in his NBA career, and he’s ranked ninth in total games fantasy value. He’s averaging 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.8 blocked shots and 2.1 triples while shooting 50.4% from the floor and 82.9% from the charity stripe. Aside from steals, Bridges’ production isn’t elite in any one category, but he’s solid across the board and doesn’t hurt you anywhere in the box score. After back-to-back campaigns outside the top 75, it’s nice to see Bridges posting strong numbers for fantasy managers again. -Hanshew

Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Limited to 32 games last season due to injury, Holmgren has played in 49 of Oklahoma City’s 56 games in 2025-26. In those appearances, he’s averaged 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers while shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 78.6 percent from the foul line. Holmgren’s production has aligned with his ADP, and availability hasn’t been an issue, ensuring that fantasy managers receive full value for their choice. -Johnson