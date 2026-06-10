Knicks vs. Spurs – NBA Finals – Game 4 – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 10

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is tonight at Madison Square Garden with the Knicks holding a 2-1 series lead following San Antonio’s 115-111 win in Game 3. After stealing the first two games on the road, New York looked poised to take full control of the series with a seven-point lead at halftime, but the Spurs responded in a must-win spot, snapping the Knicks’ 13-game playoff win streak. Game 4 offers the Knicks a second opportunity to all but end the series but the Spurs can even the series and grab all the momentum with a win that would even the series as it heads back to San Antonio for Game 5.

The Spurs’ second-half adjustments were the obvious difference in Game 3. Victor Wembanyama (32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists) and Stephon Castle (23 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) set the tone throughout the game with their physical play and ability to get to the rim. The Spurs tightened defensively and dictated the pace late, outexecuting the Knicks down the stretch despite multiple New York rallies. De’Aaron Fox (8 assists, 2 turnovers) and the Spurs were also better at controlling pace and limiting turnovers. San Antonio had eight turnovers while New York turned the ball over 13 times.



A series is always about adjustments. San Antonio got Wembanyama involved early and lower in the post in Game 3 AND Castle really pressured Brunson. The Knicks did not move the ball on offense as they did in the first two games and that allowed the Spurs’ defenders an extra beat to switch and help as needed. Other than OG Anunoby who appears able to get to his spots whether that be in the corner for a spot up three or at the rim, the Knicks looked uncomfortable in Game 3.

The biggest storylines to watch in Game 4:

-Can the Knicks start faster than they have to date in this series?

-Can the Spurs keep the Knicks from dominating the Second Quarter?

-Can the Knicks get Karl-Anthony Towns (11 points) and Mikal Bridges (2 points) back on track?

-Will the Knicks respond to the Spurs’ physicality of Game 3?

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA was back on NBC and Peacock this season. Thanks for tuning in and all the positive feedback as we combined the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel continues to deliver fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Game 4 Live: Knicks vs. Spurs

Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: ABC

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

NBA Finals Game 4 Odds: Knicks vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (-130), San Antonio Spurs (+110)

New York Knicks (-130), San Antonio Spurs (+110) Spread: Knicks -2.5

Knicks -2.5 Total: 216.5 points

This game opened with the Knicks favored by 1.5 and the Game Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for NBA Finals Game 4: Knicks vs. Spurs

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson (32 points, 5 assists, 5 turnovers in Game 3)

(32 points, 5 assists, 5 turnovers in Game 3) SG Mikal Bridges (2 points, 2 assists in Game 3)

(2 points, 2 assists in Game 3) C Karl-Anthony Towns (11 points, 8 rebounds in Game 3)

(11 points, 8 rebounds in Game 3) SF Josh Hart (16 points, 9 rebounds in Game 3)

(16 points, 9 rebounds in Game 3) PF OG Anunoby (28 points, 3-7 from 3-point range in Game 3)

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox (12 points, 8 assists in Game 3)

(12 points, 8 assists in Game 3) SG Stephon Castle (23 points on 8 of 14 shooting in Game 3)

(23 points on 8 of 14 shooting in Game 3) SF Devin Vassell (11 points, 4 rebounds in Game 3)

(11 points, 4 rebounds in Game 3) PF Julian Champagnie (12 points, 1 rebound in Game 3)

(12 points, 1 rebound in Game 3) C Victor Wembanyama (32 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in Game 3)

Injury Report: Knicks vs. Spurs

New York Knicks

No injuries to report

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks vs. Spurs – Game 4

The Knicks are 36-12 at home this season

The Spurs are 36-15 on the road this season

The Spurs are 58-44-2 ATS this season

The Knicks are 56-43-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 47 of the Knicks’ 100 games this season (47-53)

The OVER has cashed in 48 of the Spurs’ 104 games this season (48-56)

Mikal Bridges has been a positive factor in the scoring column every other game scoring 20 points in Game 2 sandwiched by games of 9 and 2 points in the 1 st and 3 rd games

has been a positive factor in the scoring column every other game scoring 20 points in Game 2 sandwiched by games of 9 and 2 points in the 1 and 3 games Dylan Harper is just 2-15 from beyond the arc in this series but is 15-25 from inside the three-point line

is just 2-15 from beyond the arc in this series but is 15-25 from inside the three-point line Jalen Brunson scored 32 points in Game 3 but took 25 shots (11-25)

Is Davis going to play a game with the Wizards? Numbers on the Board discusses Anthony Davis' chances to play for the Washington Wizards next season and whether they can make a jump even if he decides to play.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Game 4 between the Knicks and the Spurs:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -2.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks -2.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 216.5

Player Props:



Devin Vassell 3+ 3-pointers (+111) – the volume continues to be there and the prop has cashed in the last 2 games and 5 times in the last 9 games

3+ 3-pointers (+111) – the volume continues to be there and the prop has cashed in the last 2 games and 5 times in the last 9 games Karl-Anthony Towns 4+ Assists (-148) – did not cash in Game 3 but if you expect the Knicks’ offense will flow through him as it has so often in the playoffs, the opportunity will be there again tonight

4+ Assists (-148) – did not cash in Game 3 but if you expect the Knicks’ offense will flow through him as it has so often in the playoffs, the opportunity will be there again tonight De’Aaron Fox 6+ Assists (-143) – could ladder this - 7+ (+132), 8+ (+242) – IF you believe the Spurs ultimately tie the series tonight.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

