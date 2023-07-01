Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans
Trey Murphy III
Trey
Murphy III
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Pelicans reportedly testing trade market for Jonas Valanciunas
Valanciunas is on an expiring contract and does not appear to be the center of the future in New Orleans.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Trey Murphy III
NOP
Small Forward
#25
Trey Murphy sinks four triples, scores 21 points
CJ McCollum
NOP
Shooting Guard
#3
C.J. McCollum scores 23 but struggles from deep
Trey Murphy III
NOP
Small Forward
#25
Trey Murphy scores game-high 31 points vs. Knicks
Zion Williamson
NOP
Power Forward
#1
Shams: Zion Williamson unlikely to play in Play-In
Herbert Jones
NOP
Small Forward
#5
Herb Jones scores career-high 35 points vs. MEM
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Are the Pelicans trying to deal Zion?
NBA Draft, free agency rumors roundup: What do Hornets do with No. 2 pick?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Beal talking to teams, Hornets prefer Ingram to Zion?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Michael Jordan finalizes deal to sell majority of Hornets franchise days before NBA draft
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
PBT Podcast: Talking NBA Draft, what will Portland do with Sean Highkin
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad