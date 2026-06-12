Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 NBA Finals predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 13

Game 4 will go down as one of the most dramatic games in NBA Finals history. The Knicks erased a 29-point deficit — the largest comeback ever in a Finals game — to steal a 107–106 win and take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

San Antonio dominated early, building a massive halftime lead (76–49) behind hot shooting, including a Finals-record 14 first-half threes. But everything flipped in the second half: the Spurs went ice-cold and settled for the long-range jumpers they were hitting in the first half, while the Knicks stepped up their defense and began making shots of their own. Call it a lesson in coaching malpractice and inexperience in the big moment by the Spurs or credit the Knicks for calling on their experience as players and coaches. Either way, it has the look of a series-defining win for New York.

OG Anunoby (33 points) delivered the signature moment — a tip-in with 1.2 seconds left to complete the rally. Victor Wembanyama led San Antonio with 24 points and 13 rebounds, but the Spurs managed just 30 second-half points, a collapse goes beyond defining this series.

The result: New York is one win from its first title since 1973, while San Antonio faces elimination and must somehow regroup emotionally and tactically. Can the Knicks carry over the momentum earned in Game 4 and close out the series? Or will the Spurs be able to overcome the emotional toll the Game 4 loss must have taken on them to stay alive in Game 5?

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Game 5 Live: Knicks vs. Spurs

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: ABC

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NBA Finals Game 5 Odds: Knicks vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (+164), San Antonio Spurs (-198)

New York Knicks (+164), San Antonio Spurs (-198) Spread: Spurs -5.5

Spurs -5.5 Total: 216.5 points

This game opened with the Spurs favored by 5.5 and the Game Total set at 217.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for NBA Finals Game 5: Knicks vs. Spurs

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson (36 points, 12-25 FG in Game 4)

(36 points, 12-25 FG in Game 4) SG Mikal Bridges (7 points, 2 assists in Game 4)

(7 points, 2 assists in Game 4) C Karl-Anthony Towns (13 points, 10 rebounds in Game 4)

(13 points, 10 rebounds in Game 4) SF Josh Hart (6 points, 8 rebounds in Game 4)

(6 points, 8 rebounds in Game 4) PF OG Anunoby (33 points, 7-9 from 3-point range in Game 4)

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox (18 points, 7 assists, 4 TOs in Game 4)

(18 points, 7 assists, 4 TOs in Game 4) SG Stephon Castle (13 points on 2-7 FG in Game 4)

(13 points on 2-7 FG in Game 4) SF Devin Vassell (18 points, 5-8 from 3-point range in Game 4)

(18 points, 5-8 from 3-point range in Game 4) PF Julian Champagnie (5 points, 5 rebounds in Game 4)

(5 points, 5 rebounds in Game 4) C Victor Wembanyama (24 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist in Game 4)

Injury Report: Knicks vs. Spurs

New York Knicks

No injuries to report

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks vs. Spurs – Game 5

The Knicks are 30-20 on the road this season

The Spurs are 38-13 at home this season

The Spurs are 59-44-2 ATS this season

The Knicks are 56-44-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 47 of the Knicks’ 101 games this season (47-54)

The OVER has cashed in 48 of the Spurs’ 105 games this season (48-57)

Jalen Brunson is shooting 39.6% from the field in the NBA Finals (42-106)

is shooting 39.6% from the field in the NBA Finals (42-106) Dylan Harper was 8-12 from the field and 3-6 from 3-point range in Game 4

was 8-12 from the field and 3-6 from 3-point range in Game 4 OG Anunoby is shooting 58% in the NBA Finals (29-50)

is shooting 58% in the NBA Finals (29-50) OG Anunoby was 7-9 from 3-point range in Game 4

How might Spurs' Harper, Wemby fare in Game 5? The Numbers on the Board Crew discusses their Draft Kings pick sets for Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Saturday’s Game 5 between the Knicks and the Spurs:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks +5.5

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Knicks +5.5 Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 216.5

Player Props:



OG Anunoby 19+ Points (-103) - the Game 4 hero has blown past this number in each of the last 2 games / missed cashing by 2 points in each of the first 2 games

19+ Points (-103) - the Game 4 hero has blown past this number in each of the last 2 games / missed cashing by 2 points in each of the first 2 games OG Anunoby 25.5 PRA (-109) – this too has cashed the last 2 games / missed by 0.5 in Game 2 and by 5.5 in Game 1

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