Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Nets’ Day’Ron Sharpe offers late-season lottery appeal

NBA All-Star Weekend has come and gone, and the Association will tip off for the final quarter of the season on Thursday. As we move into “silly season,” some teams will start looking to the future and developing their young players rather than worrying about wins.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for the second half of Week 17.

Priority Adds

1. Day’Ron Sharpe

2. Nique Clifford

3. Ty Jerome

4. Nolan Traoré

5. Kyle Filipowski

6. Devin Carter

7. Tristan Vukčević

8. Gui Santos

9. Scoot Henderson

10. Brice Sensabaugh

Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies (35 percent rostered)

Jerome continues to offer monster production in limited minutes, and due to his excellent play, this will surely be the last week I can mention him in this column before he’s no longer widely available. In just 20.2 minutes per game, Jerome has averaged 19.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 6.0 dimes, 1.2 swipes and 2.3 triples. He’s started all six of his appearances and should be locked into a starting gig for the rebuilding Grizzlies the rest of the way.

Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz (28 percent rostered)

With Jaren Jackson Jr. done for the season and Utah actively tanking, Filipowski should see a ton of playing time for the remainder of the season. Jusuf Nurkić and Kevin Love don’t figure into Utah’s long-term plans, but Filipowski is the future. He’s averaged 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocked and 1.1 triples across 19 starts this season.

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings (18 percent rostered)

Sacramento extended its losing streak to 14 before the All-Star break, and the Kings will be one of the teams anxiously waiting for ping pong balls to determine their fate in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery. Zach LaVine (hand) is out for the season, and the Kings recently traded guard depth to Cleveland for De’Andre Hunter. Expect Clifford to see big run down the stretch. In two games since his 30/4/4/2/2 eruption, he’s struggled tremendously from the field, shooting 5-of-31, including 1-of-11 from beyond the arc. Shooting woes aside, Clifford managed 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals in that pair of contests while seeing 37.5 minutes per game. The Kings have every reason to incentivize development after the break, which is a huge positive for Clifford’s fantasy value.

Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz (18 percent rostered)

Sensabaugh isn’t going to offer much in the way of peripheral stats of defense, but if you need scoring and triples, he’s your man. Over his last 15 outings, Sensabaugh has averaged 18.7 points and 2.5 triples to go with 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals. His 48.7/83.3 shooting splits should be quite attractive to fantasy managers, too.

Brice heated up early and never let up 🔥



second-highest scoring outing of the season with 28 and tied his season-high for threes in a game with 5 🙌#TakeNote presented by @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/NuT10KRoyF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 13, 2026

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (18 percent rostered)

Like Ty Jerome, Scoot has only appeared in a handful of games this season, but he’s been great with his limited playing time. Unlike Jerome, Henderson has come off the bench in all four of his games, but his playing time could ramp up after the All-Star break. He’s averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 triples while shooting career-best marks from the floor (51.7%) and the charity stripe (82.6%).

Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors (16 percent rostered)

Santos has been the most consistent option for the struggling Warriors, and he seems to have a meaningful role locked down for the foreseeable future. He’s started six of the Dubs’ last eight games, averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocked shots and 1.6 triples across 27.6 minutes in that span. Santos is a poor free-throw shooter, but he’s knocked down 59% of his shots across his last eight.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets (16 percent rostered)

Sharpe has lottery ticket value, but he’s been steady enough as of late that adding him isn’t a major gamble. Grabbing him off the waiver wire early could prove highly beneficial down the final stretch of the season. Over his last 12 games, Sharpe has averaged 10.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals across 20.4 minutes. Sharpe is behind Nic Claxton on the Nets’ depth chart, but he’s done well in his allotted time and made the most of expanded opportunities. In four starts, Sharpe has averaged 13.8 points, 8.5 boards, 4.3 dimes, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 30.8 minutes. Claxton (hip) sat out the Nets’ final game before the All-Star break, and Sharpe produced a monster 19/12/5/2/2 line across 31 minutes. Brooklyn isn’t playoff bound, and the team may finally decide to give Sharpe some additional run after the break. With career per-36 averages of 16.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 swats, Sharpe has tremendous upside. Add now, and hope that an expanded role materializes.

THROW IT DOWN DAY'RON!!! pic.twitter.com/RKnowp45m7 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 10, 2026

Nolan Traoré, Brooklyn Nets (13 percent rostered)

Traoré has started eight straight games, but he’s turned up the production as of late. Across his last four games, he’s averaged 17.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 triples in 31.5 minutes. In that span, Traoré has shot 59.1% from the floor and 71.4% from the charity stripe. The rookie could see north of 30 minutes for the remainder of the season as Brooklyn prioritizes development before heading to another draft lottery.

Nolan hits the spin move and turns on the jets 💨 pic.twitter.com/4C4N7Qjhkz — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 7, 2026

Devin Carter, Sacramento Kings (4 percent rostered)

Carter could join Nique Clifford as a permanent starter in Sacramento’s backcourt sooner rather than later. The last-place Kings have no reason to play Russell Westbrook or Malik Monk meaningful minutes, and the second-year man out of Providence should get a long look to close out the 2025-26 campaign. He’s averaged 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 26.6 minutes over his last five games.

Tristan Vukčević, Washington Wizards (4 percent rostered)

Alex Sarr will be back no earlier than February 26 while dealing with a right hamstring strain, which gives Vukčević ample runway until he returns. Washington is looking ahead to next season when Trae Young and Anthony Davis are healthy, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the Wizards take a cautious approach with Sarr. Vukčević has logged 20+ minutes in nine games this season, averaging 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in those contests.

Other options: Jaden Ivey (26%), Dylan Cardwell (20%), GG Jackson (19%), Dylan Harper (17%), Ryan Kalkbrenner (14%), Jeremiah Fears (14%), Paul Reed (10%), Ousmane Dieng (6%), Jose Alvarado (4%)