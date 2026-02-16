2025-26 NBA MVP Ladder, Race, Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including SGA, Jokic, Wembanyama, Cunningham

The second half of the NBA season is here and while we’ve had a two-man race for most of the season, there is a third option that is making noise, and he’s the only healthy player of the top three.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-210) and Nikola Jokic (+300) are the frontrunners for MVP and rightfully so. The two have won the past two MVP awards and four of the past five, but Cade Cunningham (+1400) has steadily been the third option in this race.

Detroit recorded the best record in the NBA during the first half of the season and Cunningham has played 47 out of 53 games, which is more than the other four players on this top-five list. If SGA, Jokic, Luka Doncic (+2000) and/or Victor Wembanyama (+3500) struggle to reach the 65-game minimum, then Cunningham’s odds will continue to improve as he will certainly reach 65-plus games played at this rate.

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (-210) Points Per Game: 31.8 (2nd)

Assists Per Game: 6.4 (16th)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.4 RPG (110th)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last played on February 3rd and missed the last five games for the Thunder with an abdominal injury. SGA has missed seven games in total this season and is expected back within a few games for the start of the second half, if not, right away on the 20th against the Brooklyn Nets.

Oklahoma City went 2-3 in the last five games without SGA as Detroit overtook OKC for the best record in the NBA. Last year, SGA received 71 out of 100 first-place votes for MVP (Jokic got 29) and this year, he could see a similar number of votes, if not more depending on whether or not Jokic or Victor Wembanyama meet the 65-game requirement.

SGA is second in the NBA with 31.8 points per game over 33.3 minutes per game and is averaging career-highs in field goal percentage (55.4%) and assists (6.4). The current price of -210 for SGA to win MVP is likely the lowest odds he will have the remainder of the season, pending another injury. I would be shocked if he doesn’t win MVP back-to-back seasons.

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+300) Points Per Game: 28.7 (7th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.3 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 10.7 (1st)

Nikola Jokic returned before the All-Star break and recorded seven games played. Jokic has missed 16 games this season and can only miss one more game before he’s ineligible to win MVP because of the 65-game rule, so at +300 odds, he is skating on thin ice.

Jokic is averaging a triple-double this season with 28.7 points (7th), 12.3 rebounds (1st), and 10.7 assists (1st). Jokic accomplished a triple-double average last year and leads the NBA with 20 triple-doubles and third with 34 double-doubles.

The Joker has played at least 69 games in every season, so this will be his lowest games played of his career at 30-years-old. If Jokic misses two more games, that opens the door for the next player on this list to possibly catch SGA in the MVP race.

3. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (+1400) Points Per Game: 25.3 (14th)

Rebounds Per Game: 5.6 (T-70th)

Assists Per Game: 9.6 (2nd)

Coming off a career-year in 2024-25, Cade Cunningham put together an impressive first half to this season. Cunningham is second in the NBA with 9.6 assists per game and averages 25.3 points per game (14th), which is slightly less than his 26.1 PPG last season.

Cunningham has been durable as well in a year where almost every MVP candidate has missed significant time due to injuries. Cunningham has played in 47 out of 53 games and Detroit has the best record in not only the East, but the entire NBA! At 40-13, the Pistons are exceeding expectations and own the NBA’s second-rated defense behind the reigning champion, Thunder.

With 27 double-doubles on the year, Cunningham is fourth overall in that department and tied-sixth with three triple-doubles. He’s played 34.9 minutes per game, which is the fourth-most in the NBA, so Cunningham is doing a bit of everything for the first-place Pistons.

4. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (+2000) Points Per Game: 32.8 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 8.6 (3rd)

Rebounds Per Game: 7.8 (25th)

Luka Doncic leads the NBA in scoring at 32.8 points per game, which is the second-most of his career, plus he ranks top five this season in triple-doubles (6) and double-doubles (25). Doncic has missed 12 games so far and can only miss five more before he becomes ineligible to win MVP, which plays into his +2000 odds.

For the second time in his career, Doncic is averaging more than 10 three-pointers per game, but shooting his lowest percentage from deep since 2022-23 and fourth-lowest in his eight-year career. His 22.0 field goal attempts per game is tied for the second-most of his career and in the NBA this season, so Doncic is clearly option No. 1 in Los Angeles even with LeBron James and Austin Reaves having solid campaigns.

5. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+3500) Points Per Game: 24.4 (19th)

Rebounds Per Game: 11.1 (5th)

Blocks Per Game: 2.7 (1st)

Victor Wembanyama is having a fantastic season for the Spurs and is one of the few reasons why the NBA’s All-Star Game was a success over the weekend. Wembanyama brought a competitive edge to the weekend and that’s a big reason why the Spurs sit in second-place of the Western Conference at 38-16.

Wembanyama has missed 14 games this season, so the most he can play is 68, giving him three games to miss before he’s ineligible to win a major award. While he’s considered a long shot for MVP, Wemby is the frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year at -320 odds. Wemby leads the NBA in blocks per game (2.7) and has offensive shooting splits of 51/36/81.

The 7-foot-4 alien is truly a one-of-one in this league and changing the game with how he impacts players’ decisions around the rim and his ability to stretch the floor and shoot from anywhere. However, an MVP this year is unlikely, but next year, Wembanyama might be the best bet before the season starts depending how the Spurs’ postseason run looks.

Honorable Mention

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (+5000) Points Per Game: 29.3 (4th)

Rebounds Per Game: 6.9 (40th)

Assists Per Game: 4.7 (43rd)

The Boston Celtics finished the first half of the season 35-19, ranking second in the Eastern Conference behind only the Detroit Pistons. A large part of their success derives from Jaylen Brown who is posting career-highs without Jayson Tatum.

Brown averages a career-high 29.3 points per game this season (4th in the NBA) on 10.9 makes and 22.6 field goal attempts (both rank 1st), plus 48.3% from three, and 77.5% from the free-throw line. Brown’s 6.9 rebounds per game is tied for the most in his career and if his 4.7 assists per game holds, that will be a career-best for Brown.

Unless Boston goes nuclear in the second-half of the season, steals the No. 1 seed, and Brown’s numbers increase to something like 32/8/6, then he likely won’t win MVP, but a top-five finish is very possible. Brown has never received a regular season MVP vote in his career, but this will be the year it happens. Tatum received MVP votes in each of the past four seasons, but it’s Brown’s turn.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

