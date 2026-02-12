NBA Minutes Report: Devin Booker, Austin Reaves return, plus trade deadline fallout

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 37.7 35.6 34.7 Jalen Johnson 37.2 37.3 36.5 CJ McCollum 31 30.3 29.8 Onyeka Okongwu 31 31 31.6 Dyson Daniels 28.3 28.2 31.2 Corey Kispert 25.9 26 23.5 Zaccharie Risacher 22.5 21.9 21.9 Gabe Vincent 19.2 19.2 19.2 Jock Landale 18.3 21.6 21.6

After the trade deadline, the Hawks are fielding a team without Trae Young, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Vít Krejčí. That has led to a slightly larger role for Corey Kispert, but Jock Landale has stepped into the role the team had envisioned for Porziņģis. He’s not really fantasy viable, but CJ McCollum has continued to be a top-70 asset in fantasy leagues with over 30 minutes per game. We’ll see if any of that changes once Jonathan Kuminga (knee) gets cleared to play.

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Derrick White 35.1 36.1 34.9 Payton Pritchard 33.3 33.6 31.9 Jaylen Brown 31.7 33.1 33.1 Sam Hauser 28.5 27.7 27.3 Nikola Vučević 25.9 25.9 25.9 Baylor Scheierman 23.8 24.5 20.3 Jordan Walsh 21 16.8 16.1 Neemias Queta 19.8 25.3 25.8 Ron Harper Jr. 18.8 23.6 23.6

The addition of Nikola Vučević has changed the Celtics center rotation a bit, pushing Neemias Queta into more of a backup role. Vučević is not playing huge minute totals, but he has two double-doubles in three games with the Celtics and has been firmly inside the top-75 players in fantasy leagues. His value for Boston will mainly come with his rebounding, but he provides them with a consistent interior option on offense as well.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 30.5 31.7 31.8 Nic Claxton 30.2 27.9 27 Egor Dëmin 29 29.2 27.6 Nolan Traore 28.9 29.9 27.8 Noah Clowney 27.6 24.5 24.5 Ziaire Williams 26.9 23.8 23.9 Terance Mann 23.2 23.2 24.6 Danny Wolf 22.7 21.7 23.3 Day’Ron Sharpe 22.1 21.1 20.2 Drake Powell 21.6 17.5 18.9 Danny Wolf 19.3 16.7 18.7

Surprisingly, Michael Porter Jr. was not moved at the deadline. That could start the process of him being held out a little bit more, as well saw on Wednesday when he didn’t play against the Pacers. The Nets may also start doing that with Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton, who were also held out on Wednesday, so this could turn into an ugly situation where it’s hard to trust anybody in Brooklyn. If we do get more consistent minutes for Nolan Traore, then it’s worth keeping an eye on because he’s averaged 17 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over his last four games.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Brandon Miller 35.6 33 31.7 Kon Knueppel 33.4 33.6 31.8 LaMelo Ball 31.1 30.4 29 Miles Bridges 27.1 29.2 29.2 Moussa Diabaté 25.4 27.1 28.8 Grant Williams 24.4 21.7 20.3 Sion James 19.3 19.8 18.4 Ryan Kalkbrenner 18.8 18.6 17.9 Josh Green 18.1 17.5 16.6

Monday’s altercation in the game against the Pistons has led to suspensions for both Moussa Diabaté and Miles Bridges. I covered the fallout from that in a video this week. The Hornets also added Coby White at the deadline, but he has not yet debuted due to a calf injury, so we’ll need to see how the rotation shakes up when he finally takes the court with his new team.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anfernee Simons 31.4 31.5 31.5 Isaac Okoro 31.2 33.1 29.9 Collin Sexton 30.8 30.8 30.8 Matas Buzelis 28.4 30.7 29.6 Jaden Ivey 27.4 28.9 28.9 Rob Dillingham 24.6 24.6 24.6 Guerschon Yabusele 24.6 26.8 26.8 Patrick Williams 24.2 25 22.8 Nick Richards 21.9 21.9 21.9

After the trade deadline, the Bulls now have one of the shortest teams in the NBA. The guard-heavy rotation could also change in the next week or so if the team can get back Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Tre Jones (hamstring). That would likely cut into some of the minutes that Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons are seeing, but it seems more likely that Collin Sexton would move back into a bench role. Trading away Nikola Vučević also means that Jalen Smith should be the starting center in Chicago, but he’s currently dealing with a calf injury. That means Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards are splitting minutes until Smith returns, and Yabusele likely moves to a bench role. There is a lot still to sort through here.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 James Harden 32.2 32.2 32.2 Donovan Mitchell 32.2 31.6 32.2 Jarrett Allen 31.3 29.4 28.6 Jaylon Tyson 26.6 26.8 29.2 Sam Merrill 24.6 24.9 23.9 Keon Ellis 21.5 20.7 20.7 Dennis Schröder 19.9 19.7 19.7

Obviously, the biggest shake-up at the deadline was the Cavaliers adding James Harden. Evan Mobley remains sidelined with a calf strain, and Max Strus still has yet to play this season, so the Cavaliers’ rotation is pretty tight right now. Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder have entered the rotation as backup guards, which has pushed guys like Craig Porter Jr. out of the rotation, but neither is playing enough to be relevant in fantasy basketball leagues.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cooper Flagg 33.5 35.3 34.1 Naji Marshall 33.4 32.7 33.3 Max Christie 32.1 31.7 32.6 P.J. Washington 24.4 24.6 27.2 Marvin Bagley III 24.3 24.3 24.3 Daniel Gafford 22.8 24.3 23 Caleb Martin 22.1 22.4 23.9 Khris Middleton 21.6 21.6 21.6 Brandon Williams 20.7 16.8 19.5 Klay Thompson 19.9 21.9 21.6

The Mavericks were finally able to trade Anthony Davis away, bringing in Khris Middleton and Marvin Bagley III. However, Cooper Flagg is now sidelined with a sprained foot, and so the hope is that he won’t be out much beyond the All-Star break. Bagley III is technically coming off the bench behind Gafford, but is playing more minutes and playing better, so we’d love to see him get a bit more of an opportunity.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Christian Braun 34.2 34.3 34.3 Nikola Jokić 33.4 35.6 33.1 Jamal Murray 33.2 36.9 36.3 Julian Strawther 29.2 25.6 22.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. 28.6 31 29 Cameron Johnson 28.5 28.5 28.5 Bruce Brown 28.4 29.3 27.7 Jonas Valančiūnas 14 15.3 18.5

Nuggets have gotten back Nikola Jokić, Christian Braun, and Cameron Johnson in the last couple of weeks, but they also lost Peyton Watson (hamstring) and remain without Aaron Gordon (hamstring). With Jokić back, this team is really about him and Jamal Murray. Braun could push for top-125 value in fantasy leagues, but Johnson continues to not really be a huge contributor in his minutes.

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tobias Harris 30.7 31.4 29.4 Cade Cunningham 29.6 32.9 32.6 Paul Reed 25.8 22.7 15.4 Ausar Thompson 24.6 26.1 24.9 Duncan Robinson 23 24.9 25.4 Ronald Holland II 21.3 20.4 19.8 Jalen Duren 20.1 21.2 24.9 Caris LeVert 19.6 19 19 Daniss Jenkins 17.9 17.4 18.9 Isaiah Stewart 16.2 21.1 22

The aforementioned brawl between the Pistons and Hornets will have some ripple effects in Detroit as well, with Jalen Duren being suspended for two games and Isaiah Stewart getting suspended for seven. Paul Reed will step into a much better role, but the Pistons will otherwise adjust by giving more usage to their other prominent players like Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Moses Moody 34 30.6 28.1 Brandin Podziemski 33.8 27.8 27.8 Pat Spencer 30.2 29.8 22 Draymond Green 28.9 27.2 26.5 Gui Santos 28.6 29.7 25.9 Al Horford 25.1 24.7 24.4 De’Anthony Melton 24.7 24.5 24 Gary Payton II 18.8 16.8 15.2

The Warriors traded for Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline, but he is still not healthy enough to play, nor is Stephen Curry, who has missed time with a knee injury. That has led to an increase in minutes for Gui Santos, who is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals in over 30 minutes a game. Pat Spencer has also been a top-70 player with Curry sidelined, so those are two guys to keep an eye on for this team that is clearly in transition.

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 39.1 34.9 36.9 Jabari Smith Jr. 38.9 36.6 35.4 Kevin Durant 38.1 35.6 36 Alperen Sengun 33.6 31.9 32.7 Tari Eason 32.7 31.4 30.2 Reed Sheppard 28.8 25.5 23.7 Dorian Finney-Smith 18.1 17.5 16.4 JD Davison 17.9 10.9 8.7

The Rockets surprisingly didn’t make a meaningful move at the deadline, so their situation remains unchanged. Reed Sheppard continues to be a streaky performer this year, but he’s in a hot stretch right now.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Andrew Nembhard 31.1 33 33 Pascal Siakam 30.6 31.3 33.5 Aaron Nesmith 30 28.9 31.5 Jarace Walker 29.9 30.6 28.1 Jay Huff 28.2 26.5 20.4 Micah Potter 27.2 24.4 21.4 Taelon Peter 26.7 28.3 28.3 Ethan Thompson 26.5 23 15.8 Kam Jones 25.9 25.3 21.3 Quenton Jackson 23.6 21.5 16.5 Kobe Brown 23.5 23.5 23.5 Ben Sheppard 21 21.5 16.7

The Pacers made a huge splash, trading for Ivica Zubac, but he has not yet played a game this season as Indiana tries to walk the tightrope of holding onto their first-round pick, which is protected for picks 1-4 and 10-30. That means they’ll do things like play their full team and beat the Knicks, and then come back the next day and rest most of their starters. That’s going to make it hard to trust anybody here down the stretch.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kawhi Leonard 32.5 32 30.5 John Collins 31.9 31.4 29.8 Kris Dunn 30.9 29.3 27.3 Brook Lopez 30.9 30.4 24.7 Derrick Jones Jr. 28.5 26.9 26.9 Bennedict Mathurin 28.4 28.4 28.4 Jordan Miller 18.9 22.1 23

The Clippers went from being one of the hottest teams in the NBA to trading away James Harden and Ivica Zubac in the blink of an eye. Darius Garland (toe) has not yet debuted and remains without a timetable for return, which has led to a much bigger role for Bennedict Mathurin than expected. Brook Lopez has also slid into the starting center role, but you have to wonder if the Clippers will eventually give Isaiah Jackson a chance to take that job.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 LeBron James 35.5 34.6 33.2 Marcus Smart 31 27.8 28.4 Rui Hachimura 29.3 29.6 26.9 Deandre Ayton 29 25.5 25.4 Austin Reaves 26.4 24.6 24.6 Luke Kennard 26 26 26 Kobe Bufkin 24.3 24.3 24.3 Jake LaRavia 23.3 23 25.4

Austin Reaves is back, but now Luca Doncic is dealing with a hamstring injury. The team is hoping he can return after the All-Star break, but it’s unclear. The Lakers still have not pushed Reaves too much coming off his calf injury, which has led ot big minutes for Marcus Smart and even a start for Kobe Bufkin. That should likely change when this team is healthy after the break.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Walter Clayton Jr. 27.8 24.9 24.9 GG Jackson 27.3 27.2 25.5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 26.2 25.3 22.9 Jaylen Wells 25.1 25.9 25.9 Jahmai Mashack 24.7 23.4 23.4 Javon Small 24.1 22.7 22.5 Olivier-Maxence Prosper 24.1 24.5 19.1 Kyle Anderson 23.7 23.7 23.7 Cam Spencer 22.9 24.7 25.4 Taylor Hendricks 22 21.7 21.7 Ty Jerome 20.3 20.4 20.2

The Grizzlies traded away Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline, but held onto Ja Morant. However, this is still a team that is focused on developing its young talent. That has led to plenty of minutes for Walter Clayton Jr., who was running as a starter before suffering a bruised calf. Ty Jerome has also played well since returning from injury and has been a top 50 player over the last month. GG Jackson should also take on a lot of Jackson’s minutes and remains a player to watch while Cedric Coward is still battling a knee injury.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Bam Adebayo 34.1 33.4 33.1 Andrew Wiggins 29.7 32.6 30.4 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 29.6 29.5 29.5 Davion Mitchell 27.9 28.2 27 Kasparas Jakučionis 27.8 24.9 22.4 Norman Powell 25 30 30 Kel’el Ware 23.9 19.8 15.5 Simone Fontecchio 21.5 23.5 20.6

The Heat stood pat at the deadline, which was a bit of a surprise, and they are still dealing with injuries to Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, which has impacted minutes a bit. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has played a huge role all year and continues to be a top 50 player, while rookie Kasparas Jakučionis has stepped into a much bigger role and been a fringe top 100 player over the last two weeks.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kevin Porter Jr. 36.3 34.6 34.6 Ryan Rollins 33.2 35.3 34.1 AJ Green 33.1 33.1 32.5 Jericho Sims 31.5 28.8 20.2 Myles Turner 28.3 27.3 29.6 Kyle Kuzma 23.7 27.4 30.4 Bobby Portis 19.7 19.7 29 Cam Thomas 19.2 19.2 19.2 Gary Trent Jr. 19.2 22.1 20.4 Ousmane Dieng 13.9 13.9 13.9

The Bucks made a few moves at the deadline to try to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy while he sits out with a calf injury. Cam Thomas was signed to be a high-volume scoring option alongside Kevin Porter Jr., who remains the driving force without Giannis. Nobody else is producing with any consistency. Ryan Rollins is battling a foot injury, and Jericho Sims is doing little with his minutes. This remains a team with major issues.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 35.2 36.1 36.9 Julius Randle 35 35.5 33.4 Jaden McDaniels 31.8 31.4 32 Rudy Gobert 30 31.2 30.2 Ayo Dosunmu 27.9 27.9 27.9 Donte DiVincenzo 26.3 27.1 27.7 Naz Reid 23 24.6 26.2 Bones Hyland 14.3 19.9 18.9

The Timberwolves continue to operate a narrow rotation. They added Ayo Dosunmu at the deadline, and he is taking on the role as the primary bench option. It’s really just the starters, him, and Naz Reid who are contributing right now.

New Orleans Pelicans

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Saddiq Bey 32.2 33.3 33.1 Trey Murphy III 31 34 35.5 Zion Williamson 30.6 32.1 32.3 Jeremiah Fears 29.7 24.8 22 Derik Queen 29.1 28.1 26.3 Herbert Jones 28.6 31.6 29.8 Bryce McGowens 24.4 24.4 24.4 Yves Missi 18.6 19.7 21.5

The Pelicans didn’t make any major moves at the deadline, so Yves Missi will remain in a little-used bench role. Trey Murphy III is dealing with a shoulder injury, but that shouldn’t sideline him for too long, and Bryce McGowens is now back in a consistent role off the bench with Jose ALvarado traded to New York.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jalen Brunson 35 36.6 35 Mikal Bridges 34 35.6 34 Josh Hart 32.1 30.4 30.7 Landry Shamet 29.8 29.3 25.1 Karl-Anthony Towns 28.9 29.5 29.8 Mohamed Diawara 21.8 20.1 14.9 Jose Alvarado 20.6 20.6 20.6 Mitchell Robinson 15.5 18.6 20.2

The Knicks brought in Jose Alvarado at the deadline in part because of his elite on-ball defense, but also because Miles McBride will miss the remainder of the regular season after sports hernia surgery. Alvarado should slot directly into McBridge’s minutes, but Landry Shamet has seen a bit uptick in minutes and usage with OG Anunoby sidelined with a toe injury. We’ve also seen the Knicks try to be cautious with Mitchell Robinson‘s minutes of late, which has led to more minutes for Mo Diawara. Expect the Knicks to sign another big man now that they have a roster spot.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cason Wallace 30.4 29.7 27.8 Chet Holmgren 28.8 28.4 29.7 Luguentz Dort 26.5 27.5 30.5 Isaiah Joe 24.9 27.1 26 Aaron Wiggins 22 24.5 26.2 Jalen Williams 22 22 22 Isaiah Hartenstein 21.5 21.8 21.2 Jaylin Williams 20.7 23.8 24 Alex Caruso 19.4 19.3 19.3 Jared McCain 16.6 16.6 16.6

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell are still out, but it’s possible that they could return shortly after the All-Star break. The Thunder did get Jalen Williams back, but then he left Wednesday’s game with a hamstring injury, so we’ll have to see how serious that turns out to be. That could lead to more minutes for Jared McCain, who was added at the deadline. Cason Wallace has filled in well, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals over his last three games.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Paolo Banchero 36.7 34.9 36.7 Desmond Bane 35.1 31.7 34.6 Anthony Black 32.3 30.6 33.7 Jalen Suggs 32 30 29.6 Wendell Carter Jr. 27.8 25.7 27.3 Tristan da Silva 18.8 19.9 20 Franz Wagner 18.6 18.6 18.6 Moritz Wagner 16.9 15.2 11.6

Both Wagner brothers are back for Orlando, with Franz Wagner coming back for two games and Mo Wagner being back for the last four. The Magic are still being cautious with Franz’s minutes, but those could tick up after the All-Star break. Once that does happen, it will be interesting to see what happens with usage because Jalen Suggs has been on fire, averaging 12.5 points, 9.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 2.5 blocks over his last four games.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 34.8 35.1 34.9 Kelly Oubre Jr. 34.7 35.8 32.9 Joel Embiid 33 35.8 34.6 VJ Edgecombe 30.3 33.9 32.9 Quentin Grimes 28.2 26.3 24.8 Trendon Watford 25.3 23.7 18.9 Dominick Barlow 24.1 24 24.2 Justin Edwards 21.1 14.1 14.8 Andre Drummond 18.7 22.1 17.9 Adem Bona 18.3 16.4 15.3

Paul George is still serving his suspension, and Joel Embiid is dealing with some soreness inhis surgically repaired knee, so this has not been a great week for the 76ers’ veterans. The team also tarded away Jared McCain at the deadline, which allowed them to sign Dominick Barlow to a standard contract. Kelly Oubre Jr. has seen a nice bump in minutes and usage with George suspended and has been a top 100 player over the last seven games.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Devin Booker 32.3 32.3 32.3 Dillon Brooks 30.5 31.6 32 Collin Gillespie 27.2 29.6 28.4 Royce O’Neale 26.6 28.7 29.5 Jordan Goodwin 26.5 26.3 25.1 Mark Williams 23.8 24.1 24.6 Rasheer Fleming 19.7 19.7 6.9 Oso Ighodaro 19 20.7 19.8 Jalen Green 18.5 18.5 17.5

Jalen Green is back from yet another hamstring injury, and Devin Booker also returned this week, but both of them sat out the second game of a back-to-back as well. That could just be a precaution heading into the All-Star break, but it’s nice to see the Suns getting healthy. Their team remained largely the same after the deadline, so Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Grayson Allen will still carry a large chunk of the scoring load. Although, Allen’s production could be hurt by Green being back.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Toumani Camara 31.1 32.2 32.3 Donovan Clingan 30.5 28.7 27.9 Jerami Grant 29 29.5 27.4 Jrue Holiday 28.4 27.9 25.9 Caleb Love 27.2 17.8 23.3 Deni Avdija 26.8 26.8 28.2 Sidy Cissoko 26.1 24.5 25.5 Vít Krejčí 22.9 21.1 21.1 Scoot Henderson 19.3 19.9 19.9

Scoot Henderson is back for the Trail Blazers, and I recorded a video talking about his potential impact on the rotation. For now, Jrue Holiday is still playing a lot, and he is under contract for next season, so I don’t expect that to change much. If anything, Caleb Loveis going to see his minutes take a big hit. Portland also added Vít Krejčí at the trade deadline, but he remains just a shooting specialist off the bench for now.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nique Clifford 38.5 34.9 32.7 Daeqwon Plowden 33.5 28.7 24.4 Maxime Raynaud 29.5 27.1 25.4 Devin Carter 29 26.5 20.8 Dylan Cardwell 28 28.2 25.2 Russell Westbrook 26.4 24.6 25.7 DeMar DeRozan 26.2 25.3 27.3 Isaiah Stevens 20.3 20.3 14.3 Precious Achiuwa 17.3 15 17.5

The Kings didn’t make any moves at the deadline, but they remain in full tank mode. That has meant days off for all of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook in the last week. Much like with the Nets, Pacers, Jazz, and Wizards, the Kings are going to try to tank without making it obvious that they’re tanking and so it’s going to be hard to trust anybody here. Maxime Reynaud has stepped into a bigger role with Sabonis sidelined, and Dylan Cardwell also emerged as a high-energy rebounder and defender off the bench. I interviewed him last week, so check that out.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Victor Wembanyama 28.8 29.8 30 Devin Vassell 27.5 27.5 27 Dylan Harper 26.4 24.6 22.4 De’Aaron Fox 25.2 28.2 30.6 Keldon Johnson 22.2 22.9 24.1 Stephon Castle 21.8 22.7 27.5 Harrison Barnes 21.5 25.7 25.2 Carter Bryant 17.7 16.9 13.8 Julian Champagnie 17.7 21.5 25.1

The Spurs are another team that stood pat at the deadline, but they recently released Jeremy Schoan, and Stephon Castle suffered a pelvic contusion earlier this week, which I discussed in a video. Other than that, they’re pretty healthy and have a similar rotation to what we’ve seen throughout the year.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Scottie Barnes 31.8 33.2 33.2 Brandon Ingram 31.2 32.8 33.9 RJ Barrett 31 29.6 27 Immanuel Quickley 30.2 31.5 32.2 Ja’Kobe Walter 25.7 21.8 21.6 Collin Murray-Boyles 22.7 23.8 26.1 Jamal Shead 21.7 21.4 22.8 Sandro Mamukelashvili 21.5 25.3 27.4 Jakob Poeltl 20.1 20.1 20.1

The Raptors were rumored to make a big splash at the deadline but wound up standing pat instead. RJ Barrett has returned from his injury and is back to playing over 30 minutes a game. Jakob Poeltl (back) also made his return this week, but it’s hard to rely on him to play too much with his persistent injuries. Collin Murray-Boyles is also dealing witha thumb injury that kept him out on Wednesday, but perhaps it won’t linger too long after the break.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Ace Bailey 32.8 35.8 32.6 Isaiah Collier 30.9 37.7 33.2 Jusuf Nurkić 24.8 24.8 26.9 Jaren Jackson Jr. 24.1 24.1 24.1 Lauri Markkanen 24 24.5 27.9 Brice Sensabaugh 23.2 25.8 24.8 Cody Williams 19 27 26.5 John Konchar 17.6 17.6 17.6 Vince Williams Jr. 15.2 15.2 15.2 Kyle Filipowski 14.5 21.5 20.2

What the Jazz are doing is brutal. Despite adding Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline, the team doesn’t want to win games, so they frequently sit Jackson Jr., Lauri Markannen, and Jusuf Nurkić in the fourth quarter of games. With Keyonte George also sidelined, it’s really hard to trust anybody here, especially now that Jackson Jr. has reportedly been shutdown for the season with a knee injury that the Jazz happened to uncovered a week after they traded for him.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jamir Watkins 35.7 33.3 27.3 Will Riley 31.6 29.9 25.8 Bilal Coulibaly 29 29.6 27.4 Alex Sarr 25.8 22.8 28.8 Sharife Cooper 24.3 25.1 20.1 Bub Carrington 24.2 23.8 25.6 Justin Champagnie 23.7 21.4 23 Anthony Gill 23.5 21 17.7 Kyshawn George 21.8 21.8 25.6 Tristan Vukcevic 20.2 17.1 17.1

The Wizards are another team that’s not trying to win basketball games. They acquired Anthony Davis at the trade deadline, but are going to use his finger injury to keep him out as long as possible, despite them claiming that he will play this season. We know Trae Young is also sidelined for a while, and Alex Sarr will be out for at least the next two weeks with a hamstring injury. The Wizards are bad enough that they are likely going to play their young players down the stretch, so you can likely still rely on Sarr, Kyshawn George, and even Will Riley, who has emerged as a top-125 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in his last eight games.