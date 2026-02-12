NBA Minutes Report: Devin Booker, Austin Reaves return, plus trade deadline fallout

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 4-James Madison at Oregon
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell: Can you rely on Zack Wheeler and Pablo López after injury?
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Kyle Busch grabs Daytona 500 pole, chasing a win that has eluded him for 20 starts

Top Clips

nbc_nba_draftkings_260212.jpg
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
nbc_nba_wedrecap_260212.jpg
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
nbc_nba_backuppointguard_260212.jpg
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 4-James Madison at Oregon
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell: Can you rely on Zack Wheeler and Pablo López after injury?
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Kyle Busch grabs Daytona 500 pole, chasing a win that has eluded him for 20 starts

Top Clips

nbc_nba_draftkings_260212.jpg
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
nbc_nba_wedrecap_260212.jpg
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
nbc_nba_backuppointguard_260212.jpg
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBA Minutes Report: Devin Booker, Austin Reaves return, plus trade deadline fallout

  
Published February 12, 2026 12:44 PM

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

NBA: Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Top 200 Rankings: Should managers hold Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr.?
The “ethics” of tanking and their impact on fantasy basketball were on full display Saturday night in Orlando.

Atlanta Hawks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nickeil Alexander-Walker37.735.634.7
Jalen Johnson37.237.336.5
CJ McCollum3130.329.8
Onyeka Okongwu313131.6
Dyson Daniels28.328.231.2
Corey Kispert25.92623.5
Zaccharie Risacher22.521.921.9
Gabe Vincent19.219.219.2
Jock Landale18.321.621.6

After the trade deadline, the Hawks are fielding a team without Trae Young, Kristaps Porziņģis, and Vít Krejčí. That has led to a slightly larger role for Corey Kispert, but Jock Landale has stepped into the role the team had envisioned for Porziņģis. He’s not really fantasy viable, but CJ McCollum has continued to be a top-70 asset in fantasy leagues with over 30 minutes per game. We’ll see if any of that changes once Jonathan Kuminga (knee) gets cleared to play.

Boston Celtics

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Derrick White35.136.134.9
Payton Pritchard33.333.631.9
Jaylen Brown31.733.133.1
Sam Hauser28.527.727.3
Nikola Vučević25.925.925.9
Baylor Scheierman23.824.520.3
Jordan Walsh2116.816.1
Neemias Queta19.825.325.8
Ron Harper Jr.18.823.623.6

The addition of Nikola Vučević has changed the Celtics center rotation a bit, pushing Neemias Queta into more of a backup role. Vučević is not playing huge minute totals, but he has two double-doubles in three games with the Celtics and has been firmly inside the top-75 players in fantasy leagues. His value for Boston will mainly come with his rebounding, but he provides them with a consistent interior option on offense as well.

Brooklyn Nets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Michael Porter Jr.30.531.731.8
Nic Claxton30.227.927
Egor Dëmin2929.227.6
Nolan Traore28.929.927.8
Noah Clowney27.624.524.5
Ziaire Williams26.923.823.9
Terance Mann23.223.224.6
Danny Wolf22.721.723.3
Day’Ron Sharpe22.121.120.2
Drake Powell21.617.518.9
Danny Wolf19.316.718.7

Surprisingly, Michael Porter Jr. was not moved at the deadline. That could start the process of him being held out a little bit more, as well saw on Wednesday when he didn’t play against the Pacers. The Nets may also start doing that with Noah Clowney and Nic Claxton, who were also held out on Wednesday, so this could turn into an ugly situation where it’s hard to trust anybody in Brooklyn. If we do get more consistent minutes for Nolan Traore, then it’s worth keeping an eye on because he’s averaged 17 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds over his last four games.

Charlotte Hornets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Brandon Miller35.63331.7
Kon Knueppel33.433.631.8
LaMelo Ball31.130.429
Miles Bridges27.129.229.2
Moussa Diabaté25.427.128.8
Grant Williams24.421.720.3
Sion James19.319.818.4
Ryan Kalkbrenner18.818.617.9
Josh Green18.117.516.6

Monday’s altercation in the game against the Pistons has led to suspensions for both Moussa Diabaté and Miles Bridges. I covered the fallout from that in a video this week. The Hornets also added Coby White at the deadline, but he has not yet debuted due to a calf injury, so we’ll need to see how the rotation shakes up when he finally takes the court with his new team.

Chicago Bulls

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anfernee Simons31.431.531.5
Isaac Okoro31.233.129.9
Collin Sexton30.830.830.8
Matas Buzelis28.430.729.6
Jaden Ivey27.428.928.9
Rob Dillingham24.624.624.6
Guerschon Yabusele24.626.826.8
Patrick Williams24.22522.8
Nick Richards21.921.921.9

After the trade deadline, the Bulls now have one of the shortest teams in the NBA. The guard-heavy rotation could also change in the next week or so if the team can get back Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Tre Jones (hamstring). That would likely cut into some of the minutes that Jaden Ivey and Anfernee Simons are seeing, but it seems more likely that Collin Sexton would move back into a bench role. Trading away Nikola Vučević also means that Jalen Smith should be the starting center in Chicago, but he’s currently dealing with a calf injury. That means Guerschon Yabusele and Nick Richards are splitting minutes until Smith returns, and Yabusele likely moves to a bench role. There is a lot still to sort through here.

Cleveland Cavaliers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
James Harden32.232.232.2
Donovan Mitchell32.231.632.2
Jarrett Allen31.329.428.6
Jaylon Tyson26.626.829.2
Sam Merrill24.624.923.9
Keon Ellis21.520.720.7
Dennis Schröder19.919.719.7

Obviously, the biggest shake-up at the deadline was the Cavaliers adding James Harden. Evan Mobley remains sidelined with a calf strain, and Max Strus still has yet to play this season, so the Cavaliers’ rotation is pretty tight right now. Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder have entered the rotation as backup guards, which has pushed guys like Craig Porter Jr. out of the rotation, but neither is playing enough to be relevant in fantasy basketball leagues.

Dallas Mavericks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cooper Flagg33.535.334.1
Naji Marshall33.432.733.3
Max Christie32.131.732.6
P.J. Washington24.424.627.2
Marvin Bagley III24.324.324.3
Daniel Gafford22.824.323
Caleb Martin22.122.423.9
Khris Middleton21.621.621.6
Brandon Williams20.716.819.5
Klay Thompson19.921.921.6

The Mavericks were finally able to trade Anthony Davis away, bringing in Khris Middleton and Marvin Bagley III. However, Cooper Flagg is now sidelined with a sprained foot, and so the hope is that he won’t be out much beyond the All-Star break. Bagley III is technically coming off the bench behind Gafford, but is playing more minutes and playing better, so we’d love to see him get a bit more of an opportunity.

Denver Nuggets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Christian Braun34.234.334.3
Nikola Jokić33.435.633.1
Jamal Murray33.236.936.3
Julian Strawther29.225.622.8
Tim Hardaway Jr.28.63129
Cameron Johnson28.528.528.5
Bruce Brown28.429.327.7
Jonas Valančiūnas1415.318.5

Nuggets have gotten back Nikola Jokić, Christian Braun, and Cameron Johnson in the last couple of weeks, but they also lost Peyton Watson (hamstring) and remain without Aaron Gordon (hamstring). With Jokić back, this team is really about him and Jamal Murray. Braun could push for top-125 value in fantasy leagues, but Johnson continues to not really be a huge contributor in his minutes.

Detroit Pistons

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tobias Harris30.731.429.4
Cade Cunningham29.632.932.6
Paul Reed25.822.715.4
Ausar Thompson24.626.124.9
Duncan Robinson2324.925.4
Ronald Holland II21.320.419.8
Jalen Duren20.121.224.9
Caris LeVert19.61919
Daniss Jenkins17.917.418.9
Isaiah Stewart16.221.122

The aforementioned brawl between the Pistons and Hornets will have some ripple effects in Detroit as well, with Jalen Duren being suspended for two games and Isaiah Stewart getting suspended for seven. Paul Reed will step into a much better role, but the Pistons will otherwise adjust by giving more usage to their other prominent players like Cade Cunningham and Tobias Harris.

Golden State Warriors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Moses Moody3430.628.1
Brandin Podziemski33.827.827.8
Pat Spencer30.229.822
Draymond Green28.927.226.5
Gui Santos28.629.725.9
Al Horford25.124.724.4
De’Anthony Melton24.724.524
Gary Payton II18.816.815.2

The Warriors traded for Kristaps Porzingis at the deadline, but he is still not healthy enough to play, nor is Stephen Curry, who has missed time with a knee injury. That has led to an increase in minutes for Gui Santos, who is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals in over 30 minutes a game. Pat Spencer has also been a top-70 player with Curry sidelined, so those are two guys to keep an eye on for this team that is clearly in transition.

Houston Rockets

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Amen Thompson39.134.936.9
Jabari Smith Jr.38.936.635.4
Kevin Durant38.135.636
Alperen Sengun33.631.932.7
Tari Eason32.731.430.2
Reed Sheppard28.825.523.7
Dorian Finney-Smith18.117.516.4
JD Davison17.910.98.7

The Rockets surprisingly didn’t make a meaningful move at the deadline, so their situation remains unchanged. Reed Sheppard continues to be a streaky performer this year, but he’s in a hot stretch right now.

Indiana Pacers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Andrew Nembhard31.13333
Pascal Siakam30.631.333.5
Aaron Nesmith3028.931.5
Jarace Walker29.930.628.1
Jay Huff28.226.520.4
Micah Potter27.224.421.4
Taelon Peter26.728.328.3
Ethan Thompson26.52315.8
Kam Jones25.925.321.3
Quenton Jackson23.621.516.5
Kobe Brown23.523.523.5
Ben Sheppard2121.516.7

The Pacers made a huge splash, trading for Ivica Zubac, but he has not yet played a game this season as Indiana tries to walk the tightrope of holding onto their first-round pick, which is protected for picks 1-4 and 10-30. That means they’ll do things like play their full team and beat the Knicks, and then come back the next day and rest most of their starters. That’s going to make it hard to trust anybody here down the stretch.

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Injury Report: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards headline the list of sidelined stars
The Pacers, Lakers and Thunder are among the teams with lengthy injury reports at the halfway point of Week 2.

Los Angeles Clippers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kawhi Leonard32.53230.5
John Collins31.931.429.8
Kris Dunn30.929.327.3
Brook Lopez30.930.424.7
Derrick Jones Jr.28.526.926.9
Bennedict Mathurin28.428.428.4
Jordan Miller18.922.123

The Clippers went from being one of the hottest teams in the NBA to trading away James Harden and Ivica Zubac in the blink of an eye. Darius Garland (toe) has not yet debuted and remains without a timetable for return, which has led to a much bigger role for Bennedict Mathurin than expected. Brook Lopez has also slid into the starting center role, but you have to wonder if the Clippers will eventually give Isaiah Jackson a chance to take that job.

Los Angeles Lakers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
LeBron James35.534.633.2
Marcus Smart3127.828.4
Rui Hachimura29.329.626.9
Deandre Ayton2925.525.4
Austin Reaves26.424.624.6
Luke Kennard262626
Kobe Bufkin24.324.324.3
Jake LaRavia23.32325.4

Austin Reaves is back, but now Luca Doncic is dealing with a hamstring injury. The team is hoping he can return after the All-Star break, but it’s unclear. The Lakers still have not pushed Reaves too much coming off his calf injury, which has led ot big minutes for Marcus Smart and even a start for Kobe Bufkin. That should likely change when this team is healthy after the break.

Memphis Grizzlies

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Walter Clayton Jr.27.824.924.9
GG Jackson27.327.225.5
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope26.225.322.9
Jaylen Wells25.125.925.9
Jahmai Mashack24.723.423.4
Javon Small24.122.722.5
Olivier-Maxence Prosper24.124.519.1
Kyle Anderson23.723.723.7
Cam Spencer22.924.725.4
Taylor Hendricks2221.721.7
Ty Jerome20.320.420.2

The Grizzlies traded away Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline, but held onto Ja Morant. However, this is still a team that is focused on developing its young talent. That has led to plenty of minutes for Walter Clayton Jr., who was running as a starter before suffering a bruised calf. Ty Jerome has also played well since returning from injury and has been a top 50 player over the last month. GG Jackson should also take on a lot of Jackson’s minutes and remains a player to watch while Cedric Coward is still battling a knee injury.

Miami Heat

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Bam Adebayo34.133.433.1
Andrew Wiggins29.732.630.4
Jaime Jaquez Jr.29.629.529.5
Davion Mitchell27.928.227
Kasparas Jakučionis27.824.922.4
Norman Powell253030
Kel’el Ware23.919.815.5
Simone Fontecchio21.523.520.6

The Heat stood pat at the deadline, which was a bit of a surprise, and they are still dealing with injuries to Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, which has impacted minutes a bit. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has played a huge role all year and continues to be a top 50 player, while rookie Kasparas Jakučionis has stepped into a much bigger role and been a fringe top 100 player over the last two weeks.

Milwaukee Bucks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Kevin Porter Jr.36.334.634.6
Ryan Rollins33.235.334.1
AJ Green33.133.132.5
Jericho Sims31.528.820.2
Myles Turner28.327.329.6
Kyle Kuzma23.727.430.4
Bobby Portis19.719.729
Cam Thomas19.219.219.2
Gary Trent Jr.19.222.120.4
Ousmane Dieng13.913.913.9

The Bucks made a few moves at the deadline to try to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy while he sits out with a calf injury. Cam Thomas was signed to be a high-volume scoring option alongside Kevin Porter Jr., who remains the driving force without Giannis. Nobody else is producing with any consistency. Ryan Rollins is battling a foot injury, and Jericho Sims is doing little with his minutes. This remains a team with major issues.

Minnesota Timberwolves

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Anthony Edwards35.236.136.9
Julius Randle3535.533.4
Jaden McDaniels31.831.432
Rudy Gobert3031.230.2
Ayo Dosunmu27.927.927.9
Donte DiVincenzo26.327.127.7
Naz Reid2324.626.2
Bones Hyland14.319.918.9

The Timberwolves continue to operate a narrow rotation. They added Ayo Dosunmu at the deadline, and he is taking on the role as the primary bench option. It’s really just the starters, him, and Naz Reid who are contributing right now.

New Orleans Pelicans

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Saddiq Bey32.233.333.1
Trey Murphy III313435.5
Zion Williamson30.632.132.3
Jeremiah Fears29.724.822
Derik Queen29.128.126.3
Herbert Jones28.631.629.8
Bryce McGowens24.424.424.4
Yves Missi18.619.721.5

The Pelicans didn’t make any major moves at the deadline, so Yves Missi will remain in a little-used bench role. Trey Murphy III is dealing with a shoulder injury, but that shouldn’t sideline him for too long, and Bryce McGowens is now back in a consistent role off the bench with Jose ALvarado traded to New York.

New York Knicks

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jalen Brunson3536.635
Mikal Bridges3435.634
Josh Hart32.130.430.7
Landry Shamet29.829.325.1
Karl-Anthony Towns28.929.529.8
Mohamed Diawara21.820.114.9
Jose Alvarado20.620.620.6
Mitchell Robinson15.518.620.2

The Knicks brought in Jose Alvarado at the deadline in part because of his elite on-ball defense, but also because Miles McBride will miss the remainder of the regular season after sports hernia surgery. Alvarado should slot directly into McBridge’s minutes, but Landry Shamet has seen a bit uptick in minutes and usage with OG Anunoby sidelined with a toe injury. We’ve also seen the Knicks try to be cautious with Mitchell Robinson‘s minutes of late, which has led to more minutes for Mo Diawara. Expect the Knicks to sign another big man now that they have a roster spot.

Oklahoma City Thunder

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Cason Wallace30.429.727.8
Chet Holmgren28.828.429.7
Luguentz Dort26.527.530.5
Isaiah Joe24.927.126
Aaron Wiggins2224.526.2
Jalen Williams222222
Isaiah Hartenstein21.521.821.2
Jaylin Williams20.723.824
Alex Caruso19.419.319.3
Jared McCain16.616.616.6

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell are still out, but it’s possible that they could return shortly after the All-Star break. The Thunder did get Jalen Williams back, but then he left Wednesday’s game with a hamstring injury, so we’ll have to see how serious that turns out to be. That could lead to more minutes for Jared McCain, who was added at the deadline. Cason Wallace has filled in well, averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals over his last three games.

Orlando Magic

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Paolo Banchero36.734.936.7
Desmond Bane35.131.734.6
Anthony Black32.330.633.7
Jalen Suggs323029.6
Wendell Carter Jr.27.825.727.3
Tristan da Silva18.819.920
Franz Wagner18.618.618.6
Moritz Wagner16.915.211.6

Both Wagner brothers are back for Orlando, with Franz Wagner coming back for two games and Mo Wagner being back for the last four. The Magic are still being cautious with Franz’s minutes, but those could tick up after the All-Star break. Once that does happen, it will be interesting to see what happens with usage because Jalen Suggs has been on fire, averaging 12.5 points, 9.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 2.5 blocks over his last four games.

Philadelphia 76ers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Tyrese Maxey34.835.134.9
Kelly Oubre Jr.34.735.832.9
Joel Embiid3335.834.6
VJ Edgecombe30.333.932.9
Quentin Grimes28.226.324.8
Trendon Watford25.323.718.9
Dominick Barlow24.12424.2
Justin Edwards21.114.114.8
Andre Drummond18.722.117.9
Adem Bona18.316.415.3

Paul George is still serving his suspension, and Joel Embiid is dealing with some soreness inhis surgically repaired knee, so this has not been a great week for the 76ers’ veterans. The team also tarded away Jared McCain at the deadline, which allowed them to sign Dominick Barlow to a standard contract. Kelly Oubre Jr. has seen a nice bump in minutes and usage with George suspended and has been a top 100 player over the last seven games.

Phoenix Suns

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Devin Booker32.332.332.3
Dillon Brooks30.531.632
Collin Gillespie27.229.628.4
Royce O’Neale26.628.729.5
Jordan Goodwin26.526.325.1
Mark Williams23.824.124.6
Rasheer Fleming19.719.76.9
Oso Ighodaro1920.719.8
Jalen Green18.518.517.5

Jalen Green is back from yet another hamstring injury, and Devin Booker also returned this week, but both of them sat out the second game of a back-to-back as well. That could just be a precaution heading into the All-Star break, but it’s nice to see the Suns getting healthy. Their team remained largely the same after the deadline, so Booker, Dillon Brooks, and Grayson Allen will still carry a large chunk of the scoring load. Although, Allen’s production could be hurt by Green being back.

Portland Trail Blazers

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Toumani Camara31.132.232.3
Donovan Clingan30.528.727.9
Jerami Grant2929.527.4
Jrue Holiday28.427.925.9
Caleb Love27.217.823.3
Deni Avdija26.826.828.2
Sidy Cissoko26.124.525.5
Vít Krejčí22.921.121.1
Scoot Henderson19.319.919.9

Scoot Henderson is back for the Trail Blazers, and I recorded a video talking about his potential impact on the rotation. For now, Jrue Holiday is still playing a lot, and he is under contract for next season, so I don’t expect that to change much. If anything, Caleb Loveis going to see his minutes take a big hit. Portland also added Vít Krejčí at the trade deadline, but he remains just a shooting specialist off the bench for now.

Sacramento Kings

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Nique Clifford38.534.932.7
Daeqwon Plowden33.528.724.4
Maxime Raynaud29.527.125.4
Devin Carter2926.520.8
Dylan Cardwell2828.225.2
Russell Westbrook26.424.625.7
DeMar DeRozan26.225.327.3
Isaiah Stevens20.320.314.3
Precious Achiuwa17.31517.5

The Kings didn’t make any moves at the deadline, but they remain in full tank mode. That has meant days off for all of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook in the last week. Much like with the Nets, Pacers, Jazz, and Wizards, the Kings are going to try to tank without making it obvious that they’re tanking and so it’s going to be hard to trust anybody here. Maxime Reynaud has stepped into a bigger role with Sabonis sidelined, and Dylan Cardwell also emerged as a high-energy rebounder and defender off the bench. I interviewed him last week, so check that out.

San Antonio Spurs

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Victor Wembanyama28.829.830
Devin Vassell27.527.527
Dylan Harper26.424.622.4
De’Aaron Fox25.228.230.6
Keldon Johnson22.222.924.1
Stephon Castle21.822.727.5
Harrison Barnes21.525.725.2
Carter Bryant17.716.913.8
Julian Champagnie17.721.525.1

The Spurs are another team that stood pat at the deadline, but they recently released Jeremy Schoan, and Stephon Castle suffered a pelvic contusion earlier this week, which I discussed in a video. Other than that, they’re pretty healthy and have a similar rotation to what we’ve seen throughout the year.

Toronto Raptors

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Scottie Barnes31.833.233.2
Brandon Ingram31.232.833.9
RJ Barrett3129.627
Immanuel Quickley30.231.532.2
Ja’Kobe Walter25.721.821.6
Collin Murray-Boyles22.723.826.1
Jamal Shead21.721.422.8
Sandro Mamukelashvili21.525.327.4
Jakob Poeltl20.120.120.1

The Raptors were rumored to make a big splash at the deadline but wound up standing pat instead. RJ Barrett has returned from his injury and is back to playing over 30 minutes a game. Jakob Poeltl (back) also made his return this week, but it’s hard to rely on him to play too much with his persistent injuries. Collin Murray-Boyles is also dealing witha thumb injury that kept him out on Wednesday, but perhaps it won’t linger too long after the break.

Utah Jazz

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Ace Bailey32.835.832.6
Isaiah Collier30.937.733.2
Jusuf Nurkić24.824.826.9
Jaren Jackson Jr.24.124.124.1
Lauri Markkanen2424.527.9
Brice Sensabaugh23.225.824.8
Cody Williams192726.5
John Konchar17.617.617.6
Vince Williams Jr.15.215.215.2
Kyle Filipowski14.521.520.2

What the Jazz are doing is brutal. Despite adding Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline, the team doesn’t want to win games, so they frequently sit Jackson Jr., Lauri Markannen, and Jusuf Nurkić in the fourth quarter of games. With Keyonte George also sidelined, it’s really hard to trust anybody here, especially now that Jackson Jr. has reportedly been shutdown for the season with a knee injury that the Jazz happened to uncovered a week after they traded for him.

Washington Wizards

NameLast 3Last 5Last 10
Jamir Watkins35.733.327.3
Will Riley31.629.925.8
Bilal Coulibaly2929.627.4
Alex Sarr25.822.828.8
Sharife Cooper24.325.120.1
Bub Carrington24.223.825.6
Justin Champagnie23.721.423
Anthony Gill23.52117.7
Kyshawn George21.821.825.6
Tristan Vukcevic20.217.117.1

The Wizards are another team that’s not trying to win basketball games. They acquired Anthony Davis at the trade deadline, but are going to use his finger injury to keep him out as long as possible, despite them claiming that he will play this season. We know Trae Young is also sidelined for a while, and Alex Sarr will be out for at least the next two weeks with a hamstring injury. The Wizards are bad enough that they are likely going to play their young players down the stretch, so you can likely still rely on Sarr, Kyshawn George, and even Will Riley, who has emerged as a top-125 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in his last eight games.