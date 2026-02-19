Stephen Curry listed as out Thursday vs. Boston, can miss no more games to qualify for awards

The last time Stephen Curry stepped on an NBA court, it was still January. He missed the Warriors’ five games before the All-Star break, then did not play in the All-Star Game itself in Los Angeles, although he did hit one impressive shot.

Curry drains basket from NBA Showtime desk Ladies and gentlemen, Steph Curry.

Curry is officially listed as out for Thursday night’s game against the Celtics due to patellofemoral pain syndrome (commonly called “runner’s knee”). That brings him to 17 games missed this season. If Curry misses one more game, he will not meet the league’s 65-game threshold to qualify for postseason awards.

Curry had an MRI on his knee in the past 24 hours that came back clean, reports Anthony Slater at ESPN. Despite that, it seems likely he will miss more time this season as he tries to get his knee right.

Curry remains the hub of the Warriors’ offense, especially with Jimmy Butler out for the season after tearing his ACL. Curry is averaging 27.2 points and 4.8 assists a game, shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Without Curry or Butler on the floor, Golden State has a 108.1 offensive rating, which would be the worst in the league. The Warriors, at 29-26, sit as the No. 8 seed in the West.