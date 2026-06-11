Mariners vs. Orioles prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 11

The Mariners (36-33) and the Orioles (32-37) close out their four-game set tonight at Camden Yards with Baltimore looking to even the series at two games apiece following last night’s 7-2 win. The win snapped the Orioles four-game losing streak.

Baltimore broke a scoreless game open in the sixth on a Pete Alonso home run followed by run-scoring hits from Leody Taveras and Blaze Alexander, then blew it open in the seventh when Jackson Holliday launched a grand slam to make it 7–0. Orioles starter Brandon Young was dominant, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits while striking out five. Seattle scratched across two late runs in the eighth finishing with only four hits on the night.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features a pair of right-handers: Bryan Woo (5–4, 3.74 ERA) for Seattle versus Kyle Bradish (3–7, 3.89 ERA) for Baltimore. Woo has quietly delivered one of the steadier seasons in the Mariners’ rotation, pairing strikeout ability with a strong WHIP, while Bradish has pitched better than his record suggests although he does live a little on the edge as he does allow traffic on the bases.

From a lineup perspective, there are clear trends to watch. For Seattle, J.P. Crawford (13-for-37 over his last 10 games) highlights a lineup that’s been relatively steady over the past month. On the Baltimore side, Pete Alonso is heating up (3 HR, 7 RBI in his last 10 games). The O’s are hitting .254 as a team over its last 10 games.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Mariners vs. Orioles

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Mariners vs. Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (-114), Baltimore Orioles (-105)

Spread: Mariners -1.5 (+141), Orioles +1.5 (-171)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Mariners vs. Orioles for June 11

Mariners: Bryan Woo

Season Totals: 77.0 IP, 5-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 75K, 14 BB

Bryan Woo Season Totals: 77.0 IP, 5-4, 3.74 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 75K, 14 BB Orioles: Kyle Bradish

Season Totals: 69.1 IP, 3-7, 3.89 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 68K, 36 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Mariners vs. Orioles

Jackson Holliday has hit safely in 3 of his last 4 games (3-13)

has hit safely in 3 of his last 4 games (3-13) Julio Rodriguez is 1-12 in this series

is 1-12 in this series Leody Tavares has hit safely in 3 straight games (4-11)

has hit safely in 3 straight games (4-11) Josh Naylor is riding a 6-game hitting streak (9-25)

is riding a 6-game hitting streak (9-25) Gunnar Henderson is 2-11 in this series

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!



Yankees still can win AL East despite Judge injury In a winnable American League with depth ready to "step up," CC Sabathia believes the Yankees "should have enough" to stay afloat as Aaron Judge works his way back from the injured list.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Mariners vs. Orioles

The Orioles are 33-36 on the Run Line this season

The Mariners are 27-42 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 32 times in Seattle’s 67 games this season (32-34-3)

The OVER has cashed 39 times in the Orioles’ 69 games this season (39-27-3)

Expert picks & predictions: Mariners vs. Orioles

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet



Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Orioles:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Orioles on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: