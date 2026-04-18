The 2026 NBA Playoffs tip off today with four exciting first-round matchups. First, at 1:00 PM ET, the Toronto Raptors, making their first playoff appearance since 2022, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, at 3:30 PM, it’s the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets. At 6:00 PM, the Atlanta Hawks go head-to-head with the New York Knicks as the two teams meet for the fourth time in the playoffs. Later, at 8:30 PM ET, Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. See below for today’s 2026 NBA Playoffs schedule.

Tomorrow, the NBA Playoffs return to NBC Sports for the first time since 2002, and makes its debut on Peacock. The No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic at 6:30 PM ET, then at 9:00 PM it’s the Portland Trail Blazers vs San Antonio Spurs.

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

What NBA Playoff games are on today?

Saturday, April 18:

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers - 1:00 PM ET on Prime Video



Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets - 3:30 PM ET on Prime Video



Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks - 6:00 PM ET on Prime Video



Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers - 8:30 PM ET on ABC

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

RELATED: Ludacris, NBC Sports team up for ‘It’s Time’ spot promoting NBA Playoffs return to NBC

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.