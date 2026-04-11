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NBA Game Highlights

Ludacris, NBC Sports team up for ‘It’s Time’ spot promoting NBA Playoffs return to NBC

  
Published April 11, 2026 01:28 PM

“It’s Time.”

The NBA Playoffs return to NBC — and make their debut on Peacock — on Sunday, April 19. To celebrate that return home, NBC Sports has partnered with Ludacris — the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, actor, and philanthropist — for an NBA playoffs promotional spot called “It’s Time.”

The song is Ludacris’ reinterpretation of the legendary “Time Has Come Today” by The Chambers Brothers. It is at the heart of a cinematic spot that weaves together the larger‑than‑life moments we have come to expect as part of the NBA Playoffs.

“When the clock’s ticking and everything’s on the line, that’s what playoff basketball is all about,” Ludacris said. “Being part of this spot and the NBA Playoffs’ return to NBC and debut on Peacock feels like the positive adrenaline rush we all want & need!”

“The NBA Playoffs are where time becomes everything -- every possession, every decision, every second,” said Lyndsay Signor, Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing, Universal and Television Entertainment Group. “Reimagining ‘Time Has Come Today’ with Ludacris allows us to honor the history of the game while delivering a modern, cinematic expression of what makes playoff basketball so compelling. As the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock, this spot sets the tone for the urgency, spectacle, and iconic moments that define the postseason.”

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges incredible success is due to a combination of hit tracks — such as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,’ “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker,” and “My Chick Bad” — and eye-catching videos that accompany them. Together, that made for a perfect partner for NBC Sports and the NBA. Of course, many fans know Ludacris better as “Tej” from the Fast & Furious franchise.

The NBA playoffs return to NBC on Sunday, April 19, with more details on times and matchups to come.

“It’s Time” will debut during Sunday Night Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians at Atlanta Braves game, April 12, on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA Playoffs on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN tips off one week later.

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