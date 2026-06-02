How to watch 2026 NBA Finals: TV/stream info, schedule, for New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs

The 2026 NBA Playoffs have been nothing short of exciting, delivering upsets, overtime thrillers, and Game 7s that have left fans on the edge of their seats. Now only two teams remain. Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs this Wednesday, June 3, in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Tip-off is at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. See below for more information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Finals.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

2026 NBA Finals Preview - New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs:

In his first season as head coach, Mike Brown led New York to the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games. The expectation for year two has been clear since the start: finals or bust.

And Brown has delivered. For the first time since 1999, the New York Knicks are in the NBA Finals.

“He was put in a tough situation with a lot of expectations,” said Knicks guard Josh Hart. “But he’s handled that unbelievably. He’s coaching us in his way, his style. He’s taking input from everybody. His ability to lead us to adapt to things has been great. That’s just the kind of person he is.”

New York finished the regular season with a 53-29 record, third in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks in six games in the first round, before sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers in the Conference Semifinals, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Knicks have won 11 straight games since April 25.

Their fans are hungry and hopeful. Can the Knicks bring New York City its first NBA championship since 1973?

what a time to be a knicks fan 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Yogidpqa53 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 26, 2026

After missing the playoffs for the last six seasons, the Spurs finished second in the Western Conference with a 62-20 record.

San Antonio defeated Portland in five games in the first round, and then eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the semifinals, before taking down the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games in the Western Conference Finals.

The Spurs’ success has been powered by Wembanyama, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and Western Conference Finals MVP. Wembanyama has averaged 23.2 ppg, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks for San Antonio in the postseason.

“He has such a vision, in my opinion, of who he wants to be as a person and a player,” said Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson of Wembanyama. “The commitment and investment he puts in that vision is like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

But will it be enough to lead the Spurs to their first NBA title since 2014?

How do I watch the 2026 NBA Finals?

Every game of the 2026 NBA Finals will be on ABC. See below for the full schedule.

2026 NBA Finals Schedule:

Game 1: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs - Wednesday, June 3

Game 2: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs - Friday, June 5

Game 3: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks - Monday, June 8

Game 4: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks - Wednesday, June 10

Game 5: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs - Saturday, June 13*

Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks - Tuesday, June 16*

Game 7: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs - Friday, June 19*

*if necessary

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals preview: Can Wembanyama slow Knicks roll? There is more to this series than how Victor Wembanyama impacts both ends of the court. But that’s also a huge factor.

Key matchups may decide Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals: