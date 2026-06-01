NBA Offseason Trade/Free Agent Rumors 2026: Heat, Trail Blazers pushing for Giannis Antetokounmpo

We may only be a couple of days away from a fascinating NBA Finals, but the league’s offseason rumor mill is starting to spin faster and faster as we move towards the NBA Draft, when we can expect some big moves —likely starting with a decision about the headliner this summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here are the latest rumors.

Miami, Portland pushing for Antetokounmpo

While Antetokounmpo may be the biggest name in the rumor mill — and the first domino that has to fall this offseason — the buzz continues to be that the market for him is a bit tepid so far.

After the Cavaliers were swept out of the playoffs by the Knicks, speculation about them jumping in the Antetokounmpo mix started to pop up, with Evan Mobley as the star player headed back to Milwaukee. However there are people in Cleveland’s brain trust who are “vehemently” against trading Mobley — a 24-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year — reports Chris Fedor at Cleveland.com.

The Cavs love Mobley, they believe in him and there are multiple members of the Cleveland brain trust that would be vehemently against a Giannis-Mobley swap, as the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year and Second-Team All-NBA selection is viewed as not only a future star but also a proverbial safety net when it comes to another rebuild.

No Cavaliers. With New York about to tip off in the NBA Finals, it is not about to blow up its roster for Antetokounmpo. So far, two teams are pushing their way to the front of the line, reports Marc Stein at The Stein Line.

More and more, with sources saying Miami and Portland are already in pursuit, Antetokounmpo’s future is increasingly expected to be resolved over the next few weeks in conjunction with NBA Draft proceedings.

There reportedly is some level of mutual interest between the Heat and Antetokounmpo. No doubt Portland’s new owner is pushing for this but there is no way Antetokounmpo is jumping to a play-in team in the West.

Lu Dort to become available?

Oklahoma City’s price tag is about to skyrocket — it will be the most expensive team in the NBA next season as the max contract extensions for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams kick in. With that, there will be some cost-cutting.

Look for Lu Dort to be the odd man out, league sources told NBC Sports. Dort has a $17.7 million team option and is an elite perimeter defender, but on a roster with Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and a host of other good defenders, OKC can handle the loss. The Thunder can either trade him or just outright release him. That, plus a renegotiation of Isaiah Hartenstein’s contract are two easy steps to save a lot of money in OKC.

We’re not the only ones hearing this. While sticking up for Chet Holmgren on Run It Back, Lou Williams said, “Lu Dort will be the adjustment.”

Nuggets may look to trade Christian Braun, Cam Johnson

As Nuggets president Josh Kroenke said after his team was eliminated in the first round, every player who is not a Serbian native who loves horses could be traded this summer.

That said, Christian Braun was always the most likely to be on the move because other players are locked in (Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are on max deals, Aaron Gordon’s new extension kicks in next season) and how clear the value of Payton Watson to Denver was shown by his absence during that playoff loss. Marc Stein talked about that in his latest newsletter.

There is a growing belief leaguewide that the Nuggets will explore their potential trade options with Christian Braun as well as Cam Johnson in a bid to create financial flexibility for matching offers to restricted free agent Peyton Watson and perhaps further retooling of Nikola Jokić’s supporting cast.

Clippers might trade down in draft

The Clippers lucked into the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft as part of the Ivica Zubac trade with Indiana — but they may not keep it.

Writing about the idea that Oklahoma City could trade up near the top of the draft (don’t bet on it, teams don’t want to help out the Thunder and their GM Sam Presti isn’t going to overpay to get this done), Kevin O’Connor at Yahoo Sports wrote about the Clippers.

League sources widely expect the Clippers to listen to trade-down offers for the fifth pick.

There continues to be hesitation about all things Clippers as we wait for the NBA’s investigation into alleged salary cap circumvention to conclude and a punishment to be handed down. (There is zero chance those investigation results drop during the NBA Finals, Adam Silver does not want to upstage these games.)

