Week 2 Injuries: Luka Dončić, Anthony Edwards among the unavailable impact players

With the end of Tuesday’s games, the first full week of the 2025-26 NBA season is in the books. Unfortunately, there are a few teams that may feel like they’ve experienced a full season’s worth of injuries. The Pacers currently have the most extensive injury report, but the Lakers and Thunder aren’t far behind. And with players such as Luka Dončić and Anthony Edwards currently sidelined, fantasy managers are already being forced to scour the waiver wire for value. Let’s look at some of the key injuries at the midway point of Week 2.

G/F Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Miller suffered a left shoulder subluxation during an October 25 loss to the 76ers and has missed the last two games. How long he’ll be out is unknown, but a subluxation is a partial dislocation. The Hornets will be able to get a better idea of the injury’s severity now that they’ve returned home from their three-game road trip.

Rookie Kon Knueppel (21 percent rostered, Yahoo!) returned to the starting lineup in Miller’s absence, totaling 39 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and 10 three-pointers against the Wizards and Heat. He’s worth adding while the Hornets await Miller’s return. Collin Sexton (32 percent), who replaced Knueppel in the lineup before Miller’s injury, will also be worth a look, but turnovers can be an issue.

G Sam Merrill, Cleveland Cavaliers

Merrill has been on a heater to start the season, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and averaging 4.5 three-pointers in the Cavaliers’ first four games. Unfortunately, a right hip contusion suffered during Monday’s blowout of the Pistons will sideline Merrill for Wednesday’s matchup with the Celtics. Jaylon Tyson (less than one percent) started the first two games of the regular season, as the Cavs were without De’Andre Hunter (21 percent) at the time, but he did not provide much value in that role. Tyson may start on Wednesday, but he isn’t worth the risk in fantasy leagues.

C Dereck Lively II and C Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have been without Gafford since the first week of training camp, and Lively is on track to miss a second straight game when the Mavericks host the Pacers on Wednesday. Both players are considered doubtful, and Dallas ends its Week 2 schedule with a game against the Pistons on Saturday in Mexico City. Anthony Davis (100 percent) was the starting center in Monday’s loss to the Thunder and will likely retain that role, with Max Christie (three percent) moving into the starting lineup.

Christie is ranked just outside the top-100 in nine-cat formats through four games, and he’s tallied 31 points and seven three-pointers in Dallas’ last two. Is he worth streaming, especially on a 10-game night? Some deep-league managers may talk themselves into it, but there should be better value on most waiver wires. A better option would be P.J. Washington, who’s only rostered in 39 percent of Yahoo! leagues.

G Caris LeVert, Detroit Pistons

Due to a left hamstring injury, LeVert has been out since the Pistons’ opener. He isn’t the most impactful fantasy option, but the Pistons’ offseason losses of Dennis Schröder, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. may have been more impactful than anticipated. Add in Jaden Ivey’s knee injury, and the lack of players capable of providing Cade Cunningham with the spacing he needs in the half-court was glaring in Monday’s loss to Cleveland.

Duncan Robinson (six percent) has been the starter, but he’s shooting 35.5 percent from the field and has not provided much value outside of three-pointers. Ron Holland (11 percent) is averaging 3.8 combined steals and blocks, so there’s some value to be had there, and his scoring has improved. If fantasy managers are going to mine the Pistons roster for deep-league value, Holland and Isaiah Stewart (18 percent) are the best options.

G Andrew Nembhard, G Bennedict Mathurin, F Obi Toppin and G/F Johnny Furphy, Indiana Pacers

Given the number of injuries the Indiana Fever dealt with during the WNBA season, Gainbridge Fieldhouse may be cursed. What the Pacers have endured through the first week of the regular season feels unprecedented, and that doesn’t take Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury into consideration. Mathurin and Toppin are looking at extended absences, while Nembhard has done some on-court work but isn’t ready to return to game action.

Aaron Nesmith (26 percent), Ben Sheppard (13 percent) and Jarace Walker (three percent) aren’t the most appealing fantasy options, but the opportunity makes them all worthy of a look. And the center position has been a disappointment thus far. Tony Bradley (less than one percent) had a performance in Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves that was superior to anything that Isaiah Jackson (seven percent) or Jay Huff (five percent) has offered up thus far. There isn’t much need to add Bradley now, but he’s worth watching in deep leagues.

G Bradley Beal, LA Clippers

Beal has missed the Clippers’ last two games with a back injury, with head coach Tyronn Lue calling on Bogdan Bogdanović (one percent) to fill the void. Bogi’s totals in games against the Trail Blazers and Warriors: two points (1-of-9 FGs), six rebounds and one assist. Nicolas Batum (less than one percent) replaced Bogdanović in the lineup to begin the second half of Tuesday’s loss to Golden State, but he hasn’t been productive, either. Add in the Clippers’ bad Week 2 schedule, as they’re done on Friday against the Pelicans, and there’s no need to consider adding anyone if Beal remains out.

G Luka Dončić and G Gabe Vincent, Los Angeles Lakers

Dončić has missed the Lakers’ last two games with finger and leg injuries, and he’s expected to be re-evaluated at the end of this week. How much more time he’ll miss is unknown, but Dončić isn’t the only starter who’s been sidelined. Vincent is expected to miss two to four weeks after spraining his ankle during Sunday’s win over the Kings. With Marcus Smart (three percent), Dončić’s replacement in the starting lineup, questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Timberwolves with a quad injury, the Lakers may be extremely limited on the perimeter.

Austin Reaves (99 percent) scored 92 points in the two games Dončić missed, including a 51-point effort in Sacramento, so some managers may entertain the possibility of selling high. As for other options, Rui Hachimura (27 percent) appears to be the best bet, with Jarred Vanderbilt (two percent) and Jake LaRavia (three percent) worth a look in deeper leagues due to their moves into the starting lineup.

G Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Powell missed Tuesday’s win over the Hornets with a sore groin, which he injured during the pregame shootaround. Pelle Larsson (less than one percent) played well in the spot start, finishing with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and three three-pointers in 31 minutes. Even if Powell remains out and the Heat continue to start Larsson, Jaime Jaquez Jr. (28 percent) is the superior streaming option, and he may have solid rest-of-season value as well. He’s been red-hot so far, providing top-50 value in nine-cat formats. Those who already had Jaquez rostered may consider selling high, especially if Powell is out for multiple games, while those needing production need to check their league’s waiver wire.

G Kevin Porter Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Porter has missed Milwaukee’s last three games with a sprained ankle and does not have a timeline for return. Ryan Rollins (18 percent) has moved into the starting lineup and he’s been excellent for the Bucks. In the three starts, he’s averaged 17.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.0 three-pointers while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. He’s a must-add currently, especially with the Bucks playing two more games this week and four in Week 3. Also, Rollins played 29 minutes off the bench in Milwaukee’s opener, so there may be long-term value even after Porter returns.

G Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards injured his hamstring during Sunday’s win over the Pacers and will be re-evaluated in a week, according to the Timberwolves. How much more time he’ll miss will be determined at that time. Mike Conley (two percent) started Monday’s loss to the Nuggets, playing 26 minutes and finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and one three-pointer. Unless there’s a serious need for point guard production, Conley doesn’t offer much upside in fantasy leagues, especially if he isn’t guaranteed to play starters’ minutes.

Julius Randle (98 percent) moves up in the offensive pecking order but isn’t available in most fantasy leagues. Standard league managers can consider Jaden McDaniels (41 percent) and Donte DiVincenzo (37 percent), but that’s about as far as anyone should go with the Timberwolves.

F/C Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Holmgren did not play in Tuesday’s win over the Kings due to a back issue. However, this was Oklahoma City’s second game in as many nights, and the first game the 7-foot-1 forward/center has missed this season. If, for some reason, Holmgren can’t play on Thursday against the Wizards, Ajay Mitchell (30 percent) and Aaron Wiggins (11 percent) are the players to target. Their respective fantasy values have also benefited from the absences of Jalen Williams and Isaiah Joe, giving both players the room needed to start their seasons off on the right foot.

G Jalen Green, Phoenix Suns

Green, who has yet to appear in a game this season due to a strained hamstring suffered just before training camp, may be closing in on his Suns’ debut. He did not play during Phoenix’s three-game road trip but is questionable for Wednesday’s home game against the Grizzlies. Grayson Allen (28 percent) has been Green’s fill-in and he’s performed well, sitting just outside the top-50 in nine-cat formats. He takes on added importance with Dillon Brooks being sidelined by a sore groin. If Allen is not available in your league, Royce O’Neale (five percent) played 46 minutes in Monday’s loss to the Jazz and will start as long as Brooks is unavailable.

G Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings

Clifford, the replacement for Keegan Murray in the Kings’ starting lineup on opening night, has not played since due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Doug Christie has called on different options to fill the void since, with Isaac Jones, Keon Ellis and Russell Westbrook all starting a game. None of them are necessarily good fantasy options while Sacramento awaits the returns of Clifford and Murray, but Ellis (10 percent) has been slightly more valuable than Westbrook (16 percent) in category leagues thus far.

C Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

Poeltl dealt with a lower back issue during the preseason, and he might miss Wednesday’s game against the Rockets for the same reason. At the time of publishing, he was doubtful, which means more minutes for Collin Murray-Boyles (two percent) and Sandro Mamukelashvili (one percent). In the Raptors’ loss to the Spurs on Monday, Murray-Boyles played 24 minutes off the bench, effectively splitting the 48 minutes with Poeltl, while Mamukelashvili played 17. Despite his inexperience, CMB offers a higher fantasy upside than Mamu and is worth the risk in deeper leagues.