2025-26 NBA MVP Ladder, Race, Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including Nikola Jokic overtaking SGA

The NBA’s MVP race has a new leader in the clubhouse, and it’s a familiar face, Nikola Jokic. After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City lost to San Antonio on Christmas Day, marking a third-straight loss to the Spurs, and Denver’s epic OT win on the back of Jokic’s record-breaking Christmas performance — it’s quite easy to see why the odds have shifted.

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+120) Points Per Game: 29.8 (5th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.1 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 11.0 (1st)

We have a new No. 1 in the building and no surprise, it’s Nikola Jokic! His stock has been trending alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s as the No. 2 option all season long and it will likely go back-and-forth a few more times. However, this is Jokic’s time to be the leader.

The Joker went bananas with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists in a 142-138 OT win versus Minnesota on Christmas Day. Denver won that game despite being down three starters and what’s more impressive was Jokic scoring 18 points in OT! Those 18 OT points broke Steph Curry‘s record of 17 points in 2016.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+125) Points Per Game: 32.1 (2nd)

Assists Per Game: 6.5 (17th)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.9 RPG (89th)

The Thunder have dropped back-to-back games for the first time all season, plus lost three of the past four, and are 2-4 over the previous six. Nothing has gone right for the Thunder, especially if it includes the Spurs who beat them three times over the last six games.

It’s hard to defend the Thunder as the best team right now or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the rightful MVP favorite. SGA is still playing at an extremely high level, scoring 30 points in four of the past five, shooting at ridiculous clips, but the winning hasn’t come lately, so the door is open for Nikola Jokic and Denver.

3. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (+700) Points Per Game: 33.7 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 8.7 (4th)

Rebounds Per Game: 8.5 (20th)

Luka Doncic has missed three games in December, but balled out in the other seven. Doncic is averaging 30.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in December. but scored 12 and 25 points in the past two.

Los Angeles has lost the past two with Doncic and three games overall. The offense has suffered one of its worst stretches of the season, ranking 27th in offensive rating over the last three and 15th in all of December.

4. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (+8000) Points Per Game: 26.4 (12th)

Rebounds Per Game: 6.4 (T-46th)

Assists Per Game: 9.4 (2nd)

Over the last two weeks, Cade Cunningham‘s odds shifted negatively from +5500 to +8000 due to his low scoring output. Cunningham averaged 22.2 points in December, which is a monthly-low on the season, but did post 9.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. Through those 10 games, Detroit has gone 8-2 in that span and still leads the Eastern Conference with a 24-6 record.

5. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks (+15000) Points Per Game: 29.3 (8th)

Rebounds Per Game: 3.3 (150th+)

Assists Per Game: 6.5 (16th)

Jalen Brunson is about to close off a strong December. The Knicks star has averaged 30.7 points, 6.9 assists and shot 47.9% from the field and 39.8% from deep through 11 games. New York’s December will be remembered for their cup win over San Antonio, who beat Oklahoma City to get there. The Knicks have solidified themselves as a top two team in the East (No. 1 for me).

Stock Up

Nikola Jokic did everything he could to boost his stock on Christmas Day and it worked. Jokic has overtaken Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time at all sports books, and while it’s only a $5 difference between a $100 bet — a lead is a lead.

Starting on Dec. 27, Denver goes on a seven-game road trip that ends on Jan. 7. The Nuggets start in Orlando and finish the trip in Boston. Success on their longest road trip of the season is either a trampoline for Jokic’s odds or a worst case scenario if they end up with a losing record or close to it through seven games.

Stock Down

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+15000) Points Per Game: 26.2 (14th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.9 (2nd)

Blocks Per Game: 3.6 (1st)

Despite beating the Thunder three times and winning on Christmas, Victor Wembanyama‘s MVP odds have faded toward 150-to-1. With Wembanyama coming off the bench, his case isn’t as strong since no MVP has likely ever done that for a part of the season, but the Spurs are 6-1 since he’s returned and won five straight.

