Rockets vs Nuggets predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for December 15

The Denver Nuggets (18-6) are back in the Mile High City after a four-game road stand that ended in four wins. Denver hosts Houston (16-6) as the Rockets prepare for six-straight road games.

Denver is on a four-game winning streak as they enter this contest with victories over Indiana, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Sacramento — four teams combined for a 35-70 record. The Nuggets prepare for a four-game homestead that starts with a rematch of their 112-109 victory in Houston.

The Rockets are 3-2 to start December and have played a similarly easy strength of schedule to Denver lately. The Rockets have dropped their past two road games at Dallas and Utah as they prepare for a six-game road stand that starts in Denver.

Let’s dive into tonight’s matchup and find a potential sweat or two! We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff. Odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Rockets vs. Pistons live

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Site: Ball Arena

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for the Rockets at the Nuggets

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (-118), Houston Rockets (-102)

Spread: Denver -1.5

Total: 237.5

Expected Starting Lineups for the Rockets and the Nuggets

Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Josh Okogie

SF Kevin Durant

PF Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

Nuggets

PG Jamal Murray

SG Cam Robinson

SF Spencer Jones

PF Peyton Watson

C Nikola Jokic

Injuries for the Rockets and the Nuggets

Rockets

F Tari Eason (oblique) is questionable against Denver

Nuggets

G Christian Braun (ankle) is OUT

F Aaron Gordon (hamstring) is OUT

G Julian Strawther (back) is questionable against Houston

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Rockets at Nuggets on Monday

Houston is 13-8 to the Over, ranking sixth-best

Denver is 16-8 to the Over, ranking second-best

Denver is 7-3 to the Over as a home favorite, ranking fifth-best

Houston is 1-1 to the Over as a road underdog and 2-0 ATS

Denver is 5-5 ATS as a home favorite and at home and 6-4 on the ML

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Rockets to cover:

“Denver is not a full strength right now with Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun out, so this is a good spot for Houston to get a win over the Nuggets. Despite this game being in Denver at altitude and Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray taking the floor — this isn’t much else to like.

Houston has played one game eight days, while Denver played three games in eight days then rested the past three. Houston also had off the past three days. Rest advantage goes to Houston and lost by three at home to the Nuggets in what could have been a Rockets win. Jokic and Murray combined for 60 points, 19 assists, and 12 rebounds. It will take another effort like that if the Nuggets want to win again. I will side with the Rockets.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Rockets & Nuggets game

Moneyline: Nuggets ML (high confidence)

Spread: Nuggets -1.5 (medium confidence)

Total: Over 237.5 (low confidence)

