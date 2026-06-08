2026 NBA Finals Game 3 Best Bets, Predictions, Props, Odds, Futures: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs

We had another nail biter in Game 2 and in historic fashion, Victor Wembanyama missed the game-winner after Jalen Brunson made the go-ahead free-throw following a Wemby turnover. The Knicks are up 2-0 in the series and Game 3 should be another festive contest. Madison Square Garden will be a madhouse and Knicks’ fans will erupt after every basket, but the series isn’t over. The Spurs are desperate and I expect them to play that way from the jump. Let’s take a look at the best bets for Game 3. Odds are via DraftKings.

Knicks (-2.5) vs Spurs: O/U 216.5

In Game 1, both teams struggled from the floor. The first quarter score was 26-17 and the two teams failed to shoot better from 33% from three in the entire game. The Knicks only managed three throw attempts in the first half, but their bench managed out outscore the Spurs bench 28-20.

In Game 2, both squads shot 38% and 39% from three and 42% and 47% from the floor. The Knicks shot below 30% in the fourth quarter and the Under cashed. The free throw disparity evened out in Game 2 as the Spurs shot 27 and the Knicks 19. For a second consecutive game, the Knicks’ bench outscored the Spurs, this time 27-19.

Ahead of Game 3, I’d expect the best offensive outing of the series between the two teams and a quick pace. Madison Square Garden will be an amazing atmosphere and both teams could feed off the crowd silent or loud. If San Antonio gets any help outside of Dylan Harper from the bench, the Spurs will have a chance to win and the Over should cash.

The Spurs bench has gone 2-of-10 from the field (20%) and 1-of-7 from three (14.2%) outside of Harper in the series yet they had a chance to win both games. I think we see plenty of points in Game 3 and a trifecta of the first quarter, first half and full game Overs are in play.

Pick: 1Q Over 56.5 (1 unit), 1H Over 111.5 (1 unit), Over 216.5 (1 unit)

Karl-Anthony Towns O/U 33.5 PRA

Through two games, Karl-Anthony Towns has the second-best odds to win NBA Finals MVP thanks to his defense on Victor Wembanyama and 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists (35.0 PRA). KAT has shot 15-of-27 from the field (55.6%) with 25 rebounds and eight assists. He is 2-0 to the Over on his points, rebounds, assists, and combo props.

Towns leads the series with 21.5 rebound chances per game and an additional 5.5 potential assists. He has absolutely dominated the glass and has held the edge over Wemby. However, Josh Hart was in foul trouble for both games and we can’t expect that a third time.

When Hart sees normal minutes, that takes away from Towns’ rebound chances and if Wemby has an improved game or monster outing, then again, Towns’ rebound chances will be affected negatively. Despite the recent hot streak, I will fade KAT in Game 3 and go Under on his props across the board. The Spurs will have a game plan and I’d expect Wemby to take this matchup more personally.

Pick: Karl-Anthony Towns Under 17.5 Points (1 unit), Towns Under 11.5 Rebounds (1 unit), Towns Under 3.5 Assists (1 unit)

Season Record: 169-141-1 (54.5%) +16.87 units

NBA Finals Game 1 Record: 3-1 +2.59 units

NBA Finals Game 2 Record: 2-3 -1.44 units

NBA Finals Future Pick: Series Over 5.5 Games (2 units at -170 odds)

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