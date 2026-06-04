Knicks vs. Spurs – Game 2, NBA Finals predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 5

Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals is Friday night. Game 1 went to the visiting Knicks, 105-95, on Wednesday night.

The Spurs were in control well into the third quarter leading 67-54 with 5:58 left in the quarter but the Knicks figured things out, flipped the script, and throttled the Spurs from that point forward closing out Game 2 on a 51-28 run over the game’s final 18 minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns battled all night and finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists, but it was one of the league’s top closers, Jalen Brunson, who finished things last night scoring 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Victor Wembanyama scored 26 points and pulled down 12 boards and Julian Champagnie was 5-10 from beyond the arc in the loss for the Spurs.

A couple of key stats to take away from Game 1: assists and turnovers. The Knicks won both categories picking up 20 assists while turning it over eight times. The Spurs turned it over 13 times while totaling 16 assists. Wembanyama had six of the 13 turnovers. New York’s bench outscored the reserves from San Antonio, 28-20. Landry Shamet had 13 off that Knicks’ bench. Dylan Harper came off the Spurs’ bench to pour in 16 of those 20 points for the Spurs.

Looking ahead to Game 2, the Spurs will need to take better care of the ball and get the ball to Wembanyama in more dangerous positions as opposed to well behind the three-point line. Expect more offensive sets designed to free him for high-post touches and pick-and-pop opportunities, as well as a greater emphasis on pace to avoid the Knicks’ half-court defensive schemes. The Knicks will look to find ways to pull Wembanyama away from the rim as they did religiously during their push in the second half. Bothered early in the game by the Spurs’ guards, Brunson got what he wanted whether it be a three-pointer or a drive to the rim with Wembanyama not in the lane to affect his shot.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA was back on NBC and Peacock this season. Thanks for tuning in and all the positive feedback as we combined the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel continues to deliver fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Game 2 Live: Knicks vs. Spurs

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday, June 5, 2026 Time: 8:30PM EST

8:30PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: ABC

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

NBA Finals Game 2 Odds: Knicks vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Knicks (+185), San Antonio Spurs (-225)

New York Knicks (+185), San Antonio Spurs (-225) Spread: Spurs -5.5

Spurs -5.5 Total: 214.5 points

This game sits right where it opened with the Spurs favored by 5.5 and the Game Total set at 214.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups for NBA Finals Game 2: Knicks vs. Spurs

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson (30 points, 2 assists in Game 1)

(30 points, 2 assists in Game 1) SG Mikal Bridges (9 points, 3 assists in Game 1)

(9 points, 3 assists in Game 1) C Karl-Anthony Towns (18 points, 12 rebounds in Game 1)

(18 points, 12 rebounds in Game 1) SF Josh Hart (3 points, 15 rebounds in Game 1)

(3 points, 15 rebounds in Game 1) PF OG Anunoby (17 points, 3-6 from 3-point range in Game 1)

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox (7 points, 3-13 from the field in Game 1)

(7 points, 3-13 from the field in Game 1) SG Stephon Castle (17 points, 8 rebounds in Game 1)

(17 points, 8 rebounds in Game 1) SF Devin Vassell (9 points, 1-6 from 3-point range in Game 1)

(9 points, 1-6 from 3-point range in Game 1) PF Julian Champagnie (16 points, 10 rebounds in Game 1)

(16 points, 10 rebounds in Game 1) C Victor Wembanyama (26 points, 12 rebounds, 6 turnovers in Game 1)

Injury Report: Knicks vs. Spurs

New York Knicks

No injuries to report

San Antonio Spurs

David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Brunson, KAT crucial in Knicks Game 1 win over SAS Dan Le Batard recaps what went right for the Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, crediting Jalen Brunson's fourth quarter surge and Karl-Anthony Town's stifling defense on Victor Wembanyama as key aspects of the win.

Important stats, trends and insights: Knicks vs. Spurs – Game 2

The Knicks are 37-11 on the road this season

The Spurs are 35-16 at home this season

The Spurs are 57-43-2 ATS this season

The Knicks are 55-42-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 46 of the Knicks’ 98 games this season (46-52)

The OVER has cashed in 47 of the Spurs’ 102 games this season (47-55)

Jose Alvarado scored 7 points off the bench for the Knicks in 11 minutes of Game 1

scored 7 points off the bench for the Knicks in 11 minutes of Game 1 OG Anunoby scored 17 points in Game 1 making 5 of 12 shots from the field

scored 17 points in Game 1 making 5 of 12 shots from the field Julian Champagnie made 5, three-pointers in the first half in Game 1 but was held off the board from beyond the arc in the second half

made 5, three-pointers in the first half in Game 1 but was held off the board from beyond the arc in the second half Luke Kornet did not score and pulled down just one rebound in 10 minutes of playing time in Game 1

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Game 2 between the Knicks and the Spurs:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Spread

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Spread Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 214.5

Player Props:



Dylan Harper 13+ Points (-112) – cashed in 2 of the last 3 games (scored 12 in the game where he fell short)

13+ Points (-112) – cashed in 2 of the last 3 games (scored 12 in the game where he fell short) Karl-Anthony Towns 4+ Assists (-133) – cashed in Game 1 of the Finals, twice in the East Final, and in all 4 games in the Second Round

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

