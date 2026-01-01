What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule, TV channels, kickoff times for January 1

The new year is here, and so is the most thrilling day of the college football season.

There are three College Football Playoff quarterfinal showdowns on New Year’s Day, including a Rose Bowl duel between No. 9 Alabama and No. 1 Indiana.

The full list of the New Year’s Day CFP games are below.



Orange Bowl: No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech Rose Bowl: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana

No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana Sugar Bowl: No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia

Want more information below about each game, including start times and television channels? Click here for the full schedule and scores of bowl games, including the CFP first round, quarterfinal, semifinal and national title.

What college football games are on today?

Orange Bowl

Matchup: No. 5 Oregon (12-1) vs. No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1)

No. 5 Oregon (12-1) vs. No. 4 Texas Tech (12-1) TV: ESPN

ESPN Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida Preview: This showdown features two elite offenses, great defenses and smart coaches. Both teams are 12-1, have not lost since October and have bigger goals than an Orange Bowl victory this season. Dante Moore, who might be a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, could be the difference for the Ducks. The third-year quarterback dominated against James Madison last week, throwing four touchdowns and adding another on the ground, but the Red Raiders will be a much tougher test. Teams that score 35 or more points in the Orange Bowl are 24-1 all-time. Oregon and Texas Tech both have top-10 scoring offenses, so don’t be surprised if that number becomes 25-2 this year.

CFP Preview: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 5 Oregon Pro Football Focus dives into the Texas Tech vs. Oregon game in the Orange Bowl, breaking down the major matchup between the Ducks' offense and the Red Raiders' defense.

Rose Bowl

Matchup: No. 9 Alabama (11-3) vs. No. 1 Indiana (13-0)

No. 9 Alabama (11-3) vs. No. 1 Indiana (13-0) TV: ESPN

ESPN Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Location: Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California Preview: A few years ago, it would have been impossible to imagine Indiana and Alabama playing in the Rose Bowl and the Hoosiers being favored. But that is the reality of 2026 after Curt Cignetti turned his program around in just two seasons. Cignetti is seeking revenge against his old employer after he spent four seasons (2007-10) under Nick Saban at Alabama. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza will try to help his coach do just that, while also attempting to cement himself as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Indiana, the top seed in the CFP, recently beat Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, a statement victory that proved the Hoosiers are for real. Now, they will look to win the Rose Bowl and go all the way.

CFP Preview: No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 1 Indiana Pro Football Focus breaks down the College Football Playoff matchup between Indiana and Alabama in the Rose Bowl, examining why quarterback play could decide the game.

Sugar Bowl

Matchup: No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1) TV: ESPN

ESPN Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Preview: In a sport defined by storylines, the Sugar Bowl has no shortage of them. Ole Miss wants to prove ex-coach Lane Kiffin wrong, showing him that he made a mistake leaving for LSU. The Rebels also want to avenge their 43-35 loss at Georgia earlier this season, a game that Ole Miss led 35-26 but gave up 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Georgia is seeking revenge as well, trying to make up for their 23-10 Sugar Bowl defeat to Notre Dame last season. Will brand new head coach Pete Golding get another CFP win and continue a storybook run? Or will the experienced Kirby Smart take care of business in New Orleans? Grab your popcorn, folks — this should be a good one.

Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry explain how the regular-season matchup between Ole Miss and Georgia could influence their rematch in the CFP quarterfinals.

When is the College Football Playoff?

The first round was held Dec. 19-21 with No. 8 Alabama beating No. 9 Oklahoma 34-24, No. 10 Miami defeating No. 7 Texas A&M 10-3, No. 6 Ole Miss beating No. 11 Tulane 41-10 and No. 5 Oregon defeating No. 12 James Madison 51-34.

The quarterfinal started Dec. 31 with a duel between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Miami. It wraps up Jan. 1 when No. 1 Indiana takes on No. 9 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia opposes No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 4 Texas Tech challenges No. 5 Oregon. The semifinals will be held Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.

When is the College Football Playoff National Championship?

The title will be decided at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What other non-College Football Playoff bowl games are coming up?

There are four non-CFP games on Jan. 2, including an exciting clash between No. 17 Arizona and SMU in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl.

The full list of Jan. 2 bowl games is below.



Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Rice vs. Texas State

Rice vs. Texas State AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Cincinnati

Navy vs. Cincinnati Trust & Will Holiday Bowl: No. 17 Arizona and SMU

No. 17 Arizona and SMU Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Mississippi State

The final non-CFP bowl game of the year is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The winning coach gets a large bucket of mayonnaise poured on them after their team wins.