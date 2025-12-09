 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve
Anthony Kay
Anthony Kay and White Sox finalize a 2-year, $12 million contract
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Getting Defensive: Texans, Seahawks lead the way in Week 15; defenses to stream in fantasy football playoffs

Top Clips

pattie.jpg
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Evgeni Malkin
Penguins place star center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve
Anthony Kay
Anthony Kay and White Sox finalize a 2-year, $12 million contract
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
Getting Defensive: Texans, Seahawks lead the way in Week 15; defenses to stream in fantasy football playoffs

Top Clips

pattie.jpg
Is Week 15 a ‘last stand opportunity’ to back KC?
nbc_golf_bestshotv3_251208.jpg
Rory, Spaun lead golf’s best shots of 2025
nbc_roto_knickraptor_251209.jpg
Knicks, Raptors are primed for a ‘tough battle’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels

  
Published December 9, 2025 12:15 PM

The reveal of the college football bracket is a dramatic affair every year. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s should’ve been in? The debates will go on, but soon, all that will matter are the games. And there are some games heading our way. We’ve got undefeated No. 1 Indiana taking on a the winner of Alabama vs. Oklahoma after a first-round bye. We’ve got representation from the Sun Belt Conference (James Madison), the ACC (Miami) and the Big 12 (Texas Tech) alongside some powerhouse Big Ten and SEC schools. The next month and a half is all about the answer to one question: Who will take home the 2025–26 national championship?

The 11-game college football playoff begins Friday, Dec 19 when No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 8 Oklahoma and end with the national championship game on Monday, Jan 19. Every playoff game is an elimination game: The winner goes to the next round, and the loser goes home.

Check out the full schedule below for matchups, dates, times, and where you can watch.

2025-26 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Friday, Dec 19 at 8p ET: Alabama (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Watch: ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec 20 at 12p ET: Miami (10) vs. Texas A&M (7)
Where: College Station, Texas
Watch: ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec 20 at 3:30p ET: Tulane (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
Watch: TNT/HBO Max

Saturday, Dec 20 at 7:30p ET: James Madison (12) vs. Oregon (5)
Where: Eugene, Oregon
Watch: TNT/HBO Max

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec 31 at 7:30p ET: Miami OR Texas A&M vs. Ohio State (2)
Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas
Watch: ESPN

Thursday, Jan 1 at 12p ET: James Madison OR Oregon vs. Texas Tech (4)
Where: Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida
Watch: ESPN

Thursday, Jan 1 at 4p ET: Alabama OR Oklahoma vs. Indiana (1)
Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential in Pasadena, California
Watch: ESPN

Thursday, Jan 1 at 8p ET: Tulane OR Ole Miss vs. Georgia (3)
Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana
Watch: ESPN

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan 8 at 7:30p ET: TBD vs. TBD
Where: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona
Watch: ESPN

Friday, Jan 9 at 7:30p ET: TBD vs. TBD
Where: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia
Watch: ESPN

Championship

Monday, Jan 19 at 7:30p ET: TBD vs. TBD
Where: Hard Rock Statdium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Watch: ESPN