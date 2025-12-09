2025–26 College Football Playoff Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Times, and TV Channels

The reveal of the college football bracket is a dramatic affair every year. Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s should’ve been in? The debates will go on, but soon, all that will matter are the games. And there are some games heading our way. We’ve got undefeated No. 1 Indiana taking on a the winner of Alabama vs. Oklahoma after a first-round bye. We’ve got representation from the Sun Belt Conference (James Madison), the ACC (Miami) and the Big 12 (Texas Tech) alongside some powerhouse Big Ten and SEC schools. The next month and a half is all about the answer to one question: Who will take home the 2025–26 national championship?

The 11-game college football playoff begins Friday, Dec 19 when No. 9 Alabama takes on No. 8 Oklahoma and end with the national championship game on Monday, Jan 19. Every playoff game is an elimination game: The winner goes to the next round, and the loser goes home.

Check out the full schedule below for matchups, dates, times, and where you can watch.

2025-26 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round

Friday, Dec 19 at 8p ET: Alabama (8) vs. Oklahoma (9)

Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Watch: ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec 20 at 12p ET: Miami (10) vs. Texas A&M (7)

Where: College Station, Texas

Watch: ABC/ESPN

Saturday, Dec 20 at 3:30p ET: Tulane (11) vs. Ole Miss (6)

Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Watch: TNT/HBO Max

Saturday, Dec 20 at 7:30p ET: James Madison (12) vs. Oregon (5)

Where: Eugene, Oregon

Watch: TNT/HBO Max

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Dec 31 at 7:30p ET: Miami OR Texas A&M vs. Ohio State (2)

Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas

Watch: ESPN

Thursday, Jan 1 at 12p ET: James Madison OR Oregon vs. Texas Tech (4)

Where: Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida

Watch: ESPN

Thursday, Jan 1 at 4p ET: Alabama OR Oklahoma vs. Indiana (1)

Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential in Pasadena, California

Watch: ESPN

Thursday, Jan 1 at 8p ET: Tulane OR Ole Miss vs. Georgia (3)

Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana

Watch: ESPN

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan 8 at 7:30p ET: TBD vs. TBD

Where: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona

Watch: ESPN

Friday, Jan 9 at 7:30p ET: TBD vs. TBD

Where: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia

Watch: ESPN

Championship

Monday, Jan 19 at 7:30p ET: TBD vs. TBD

Where: Hard Rock Statdium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Watch: ESPN